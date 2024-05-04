15 teams for voting from homes in Mangalagiri

Vijayawada: Mangalagiri assembly constituency returning officer and joint collector Rajakumari Gania has appointed 15 teams to facilitate voting from home in Mangalagiri assembly constituency.

According to her, Mangalagiri has 212 voters who are over the age of 85 and 240 voters with disabilities exceeding 40%. These 452 persons have opted for voting from home.

For the purpose, 15 polling teams have been appointed, each team consisting of a presiding officer, an assistant presiding officer, one micro observer, a police security officer and one videographer.

These teams are scheduled to visit homes of voters from May 3 to May 6, 2024 to collect votes. If any voter is not present at home, the teams will visit again between May 7 and May 8, 2024.

Candidates contesting the election or their election agents or booth-level agents can observe this process of voting, the returning officer added.