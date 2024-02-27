15 railway stations in TS set to benefit under Amrit Bharat scheme

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone for around 2,000 railway infrastructure projects across the nation worth `41,000 crore, under which 15 railway stations in Telangana, including the Begumpet railway station, are set to be revamped.

While the Prime Minister was present virtually, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and BJP MP Dr K. Laxman, South Central Railways GM Arun Kumar Jain took part in the event in person at Begumpet.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, said, “Fifteen railway stations in Telangana will be developed with airport-standard facilities and several Vande Bharat Express trains are being run in the Telangana. ‘One Station One Product’ stalls are also being run in many railway stations to promote local products, art forms and cultural heritage of Telangana.”

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said: “Telangana is the biggest transportation network in the country which integrates all distant places of the nation. Indian Railways is useful for highest number of population, with lowest transport charges. Railways is helping the economic progress of the nation with punctual transportation of freight. The state government is ready to cooperate in the development of railway projects in Telangana region.”

Dr K. Laxman said, “The occasion is historical in providing modern facilities to 554 railway stations across the nation. The Union government is working with a special focus on development of railways, roadways and airways for the progress of the nation.”