KCR opens BRS office, eyes ’24 LS polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Dec 14, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
 The Chief Minister unfurled the BRS flag at 12.37 pm as per the muhurtham and assumed his chair in the party office on the first floor, located at Sardar Patel Marg, a prime location in the national capital. (Image: Twitter/@BRSparty)

Hyderabad: Eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the national office of his party, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), in New Delhi in the presence of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and JDS leader D. Kumaraswamy.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with both leaders and leaders of farmers unions from various states and discussed working together to bring ‘kisan sarkar’ (farmers’ government) at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Rao is expected to camp in New Delhi until December 17 to discuss and devise a roadmap for the expansion of the BRS to all the states to achieve the goal of ‘Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar’, the prime slogan of the BRS.

The Chief Minister unfurled the BRS flag at 12.37 pm as per the muhurtham and assumed his chair in the party office on the first floor, located at Sardar Patel Marg, a prime location in the national capital. As BRS president, he signed the first documents launching the Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samiti (BRS Kisan Cell) as an affiliated body of the BRS.

Leader of National Farmers’ Union, Gurnam Singh Charudi of Kurukshetra, Haryana was appointed as president of the Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samiti. The Chief Minister also appointed Ravi Kohar as office secretary. His entire Cabinet, with the exception of his son K.T.Rama Rao, was present. All the BRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs, chairpersons of local bodies, chairpersons of various corporations and other leaders turned up in large numbers to witness the inaugural function.

Chandrashekar Rao performed the Purnahuti along with his wife Shobha and daughter and MLC Kavitha marking the conclusion of the two-day Rajashyamala Yagam. A of total 12 ritwiks led by Gopikrishna Sharma and Phani Shashanka Sharma from Sringeri Peetham conducted the yagam. They also performed the Nava Chandi Homam and the Rajashyamala Homam.

President of Tamil Nadu V.K. Party and MP, Thirumavalavan, leaders of farmers' associations from various states participated in the yagam. Later, chief guests, other dignitaries, Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and others attended the lunch hosted by BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha and MP Nama Nageshwar Rao at his residence.

The surrounding areas erupted with slogans of "Jai KCR", "Desh ka neta KCR",  "Jai Bharat" and "Jai BRS". The new party office was covered up with KCR's posters against a backdrop of Delhi's iconic Red Fort. The surroundings were painted pink with the BRS flags, flexies, and cutouts. There was a vibrant and festive atmosphere, with guests from various states, leaders of various parties, BRS party leaders and activists turning up in large numbers.

 

 

Tags: bharatiya rashtra samithi, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, rajashyamala yagam, gurnam singh charudi, national farmers’ union
Location: India, Telangana


