JP Nadda to address public meeting in Karimnagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Dec 15, 2022, 12:27 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2022, 9:00 am IST
Arrangements underway for a public meeting at SRR College grounds in Karimnagar on Wednesday. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will address a massive public meeting the end of Praja Sangrama Yatra today. (Photo: Y. Radhakrishna)
Hyderabad: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will address a massive public meeting at SRR Government Degree College Grounds in Karimnagar on Thursday commemorating the completion of the fifth phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra undertaken by the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, whose hometown is Karimnagar. The 18-day fifth phase yatra had commenced at Bhainsa in Mudhole Assembly constituency.

Party leaders are getting an overwhelming response from the people, in both rural and urban areas. Many have expressed willingness to attend the public meeting. On their part, several BJP leaders have been camping in Karimnagar for the past few days to monitor the arrangements for the public meeting.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, former chairperson of Adilabad zilla parishad C. Suhasini Reddy said that people are wholeheartedly supporting the BJP. “They (People) have brought several civic issues to our notice”, she said.

The party cadre is enthusiastically waiting to hear Nadda and Sanjay, she said.

