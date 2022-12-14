  
Nation Politics 14 Dec 2022 Four Meghalaya MLAs ...
Nation, Politics

Four Meghalaya MLAs join BJP as party seeks north-east boost in upcoming polls

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 14, 2022, 7:58 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2022, 7:58 pm IST
BJP President J P Nadda greets Meghalaya MLA Ferlin CA Sangma after she joined the BJP, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Four MLAs from Meghalaya joined the party in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo: PTI)
  BJP President J P Nadda greets Meghalaya MLA Ferlin CA Sangma after she joined the BJP, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Four MLAs from Meghalaya joined the party in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Four Meghalaya MLAs, including two from the state's ruling National People's Party, joined the BJP on Wednesday as the party looks to expand its footprints in the north-eastern region ahead of assembly polls in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the party's pointsman for the region, said the joining of the four "experienced and respected" political figures will mark a "new beginning" for the BJP in the state, where it could win only two seats in the 60 member-assembly in the 2018 polls.

Though the state's ruling NPP has been a member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, their relations have been far from smooth. The BJP's decision to induct two of its MLAs, Benedic Marak and Ferlin Sangma, into its fold underscores its determined push to corner the NPP and emerge as a strong force in the state ahead of the polls likely to be held in February.

The two other MLAs who joined the party at its headquarters here are Samuel M Sangma, an independent, and Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang, who is from the Trinamool Congress. It is a big boost to the party, Sarma said.

The Assam chief minister told reporters that under the Narendra Modi government, the north-east, which has eight states, has undergone tremendous change since 2014 and every sector has progressed.

"The north-east has been mainstreamed completely and three BJP state governments (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur) have been re-elected to power, highlighting the party's address has become permanent in the region," he said, expressing confidence that the BJP will score "spectacular wins" in the upcoming polls in Tripura and Nagaland, besides Meghalaya.

All the four MLAs met with BJP president J P Nadda later. "I welcome Shri Ferlin Sangma, Samuel Sangma, Benedic Marak and HM Shangpliang into the @BJP4India. I am sure all of you are blessed with immense capabilities that will greatly benefit our party & help us to fulfil Modi Ji's mission of 'Antyodaya'. My best wishes to you all," Nadda tweeted.

Sambit Patra, who oversees the BJP's organisational affairs for the region, said the north-east will become a new engine of growth for the country under Modi.

BJP national secretary Rituraj Sinha said Meghalaya is ready to join Modi's development agenda.

Shangpliang said the state needed a change and the BJP would deliver it. "It is a great party which has influenced all of us as people are impressed with its development work," he said.

...
Tags: meghalaya, himanta biswa sarma, national democratic alliance


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting after the party's victory in Gujarat Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal are also seen. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi felicitated at BJP meeting over record-breaking win in Gujarat polls

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Congress, TMC members walk out of LS, demand discussion on Sino-Indian border issue

Sawai Madhopur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Sawai Madhopur district, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Raghuram Rajan joining Bharat Jodo Yatra no surprise: BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and others during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Sawai Madhopur district, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joins Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Indiscipline in party ranks will be handled, says Nadda after BJP's loss in Himachal

File photo of BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (Photo: PTI)

Raghuram Rajan joining Bharat Jodo Yatra no surprise: BJP

Sawai Madhopur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Sawai Madhopur district, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Sitting TRS MLAs focusing on community halls and temples as elections are approaching

TRS MLAs are consciously spending their MLA funds on the works for various communities. They consider these communities to be their strong vote bank. Fulfilling the promises made to them is a prerequisite to get their votes again. (File image)

Country's unity above win or loss in elections: Cong leader Salman Khurshid

Salman Khurshid. (PTI file photo)

Nadda to attend BJP meet in Bandi’s hometown

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar offers coconuts equal to his weight during his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Vemulavada constituency in Jagtial district on Sunday.(Photo: By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->