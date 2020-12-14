Nation Politics 14 Dec 2020 TRS govt going down, ...
TRS govt going down, BJP will come to power: Kishan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Dec 14, 2020, 9:54 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2020, 12:23 am IST
He said giving an appointment to the chief minister of a state does not mean we have compromised with the TRS party
Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government will collapse and the BJP will form the government in the next elections, said Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Monday.

Mr Reddy condemned rumours being spread about Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao having “arrived at a compromise” with BJP during his three-day tour to Delhi where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and others, while speaking to the media at BJP party state office.

 

“Giving an appointment to the chief minister of a state does not mean we have compromised with the TRS party. With regards to what was discussed during these meetings, the media should direct such questions to Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao as to what he discussed with Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah,” Kishan Reddy suggested.

Mr Reddy said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will not take any decision against the interests of the farmers of the country. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already given clarity on the new agri laws, which will help the farmers and country aim for higher production. The Central government is implementing the new farmers bill replacing it with older agri laws, in which farmers did not benefit even not by a single rupee,” he said.

 

The Central government is taking all measures to open new urea industries in coming days under the brand name of Kisan brand at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore. The Central government scheme will bring urea to farmers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Mr Reddy announced.

He said that the Centre is planning to allot, spend and give Rs 1,15,578 crore to farmers in the current year.

Mr Reddy recalled that in the past, before the Modi government came to power, there were huge power cuts for farming. But once the BJP government took reigns of governance, not a single state was suffering from power cuts. The government achieved it by implementing a ‘one nation, one grid’ approach, which solved power problems completely across the country, he asserted.

 

Kishan Reddy said that the BJP-led government has reopened Ramagundam fertiliser industry by allocating Rs 6,500 crore. We have opened four fertiliser factories, he said.

Harnessing the ‘one drop, more crop’ program, the Central government encouraged drift irrigation. “The Modi government has deposited Rs 6,000 crore directly into bank accounts of farmers,” he said.

Mr Reddy alleged that the recent bandh was a TRS-supported sarkari bandh, not a Bharat bandh. “Why did the Telangana police not arrest minister K.T. Rama Rao and MLC Kavitha for participating in a bandh? DGP Mahender Reddy must answer. Will the police also support protests organised by the BJP?”

 

