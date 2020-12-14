The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 14 Dec 2020 Stop works on seven ...
Nation, Politics

Stop works on seven irrigation projects, KCR told

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2020, 8:52 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2020, 9:04 am IST
Jal Shakti ministry made it clear that neither TS nor AP can go ahead with projects, including Rayalaseema scheme, Pothireddypadu expansion
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reminded that during the Second Apex Council meeting of the Jal Shakti Ministry, Chief Ministers of TS and AP agreed to submit DPRs of their respective irrigation projects for approval.
 Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reminded that during the Second Apex Council meeting of the Jal Shakti Ministry, Chief Ministers of TS and AP agreed to submit DPRs of their respective irrigation projects for approval.

HYDERABAD: Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has asked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao not to proceed with the construction of seven irrigation projects that are being objected by Andhra Pradesh unless and until the mandatory appraisal is done by Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Apex Council.

The Union minister was replying to Rao’s October 2 letter outlining various issues of Telangana state pertaining to share and utilisation of waters in Krishna and Godavari rivers. He reminded that during the Second Apex Council meeting of the Jal Shakti Ministry, Chief Ministers of TS and AP agreed to submit DPRs of their respective irrigation projects for approval of the concerned wings of the ministry.

 

Shekhawat pointed out that as per the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, both states were bound to submit DPRs of new projects to the KRMB for appraisal and technical clearance and sanction by the Apex Council.

He said, “The opinion of the ministry is that any irrigation and/or multipurpose project, whether mentioned or not in Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-I and/or APRA-2014 unless tech no-economically appraised by the CWC and accepted by the Advisory Committee of the DoWR, RD&GR, ministry of Jal Shakti, should be considered as new project for the purpose of appraisal, irrespective of the fact whether it was conceived before or after bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.”

 

He said those projects which have been techno-economically appraised by the CWC and accepted by the Advisory Committee of the DoWR, RD&GR, ministry of Jal Shakti, will also be considered as new projects for the purpose of appraisal in case there is change in scope.

He said that his ministry’s stand is clear on this aspect that neither TS nor AP can go ahead with projects, including Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and Pothireddypadu Head Regulator expansion scheme by AP and Third TMC component of Kaleshwaram LIS, Sitarama LIS. GUS Phase-Ill, Tupakulagudem project, TS drinking water supply project, barrages on Lower Penganga River and Ramappa Lake to Pakhal Lake diversion.

 

Referring to Rao’s complaint over non-installation of telemetry systems by the KRMB, the Union minister made it clear that during the first meeting of the Apex Council both state governments had agreed that both states would have to equally meet the costs of setting them up. He pointed out that even after repeated reminders and requests from the KRMB, neither state responded and have not paid their full share of expenditure due to which the installation of telemetry was not completely done.

He said, “If the states clear their pending payments, the KRMB would immediately get them installed and can do the required monitoring.”

 

Referring to the demand of the TS government to constitute a tribunal to decide water shares of TS and AP in Godavari waters, Shekhawat pointed out, “You (Rao) agreed in the meeting to send a request immediately to the Union government for constituting a tribunal in this regard. As decided in the meeting, our ministry will take a positive decision in this regard after receiving the request from you.”

...
Tags: seven irrigation projects telangana, jal shakti minstry kcr, rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme, gajendra singh shekhawat ts ap, ts ap water dispute
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India. (AP)

Latest: Telangana adds 384 new COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh 506

The ASI, along with a constable P.S. Murthy, went to the field and were making enquiries when Kumar took out a knife and allegedly stabbed the ASI

Farmer attacks ASI with knife in Andhra Pradesh

The Karnataka government has asked them to show the demarcation area and survey work in the border area was halted for four days.

DC Impact | Mining survey at Anantapur-Bellary border halted

The APPA president underlined the need to ensure 30 percent waiver in fee from all students studying in private schools.

Parents in AP demand action against private schools over high fee



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR urges Shah to release flood funds

Rao is believed to have urged Shah to release Disaster Management Funds for flood affected Hyderabad during a 40-minute interaction with him. (DC Image)

Telangana PCC chief Uttam Kumar resigns

The party also lost the Huzurnagar bypoll, Uttam Kumar Reddy’s Assembly seat, as well as the one at Dubbak last month.

Modi calls up Bandi, pats party cadre for poll work

TS unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

KCR greets Modi on Central Vista

Chief Minister Rao said “the existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and associated with our colonial past.

BJP will form next government in Telangana: Amit Shah

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah greets the BJP party workers and public during his visit to the Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar on Sunday. (DC Image: P.Surendra)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham