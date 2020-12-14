KCR’s 2021 job bonanza: All vacancies in government departments to be filled up

KCR suggested assessment of number of employees required for each department and determine cadre strength of each wing, and if any additional staff and officers were required in any of the departments.

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to youth of Telangans state waiting for employment for the past several years, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has directed the chief secretary to take immediate steps to fill all vacancies in government departments.

On his return from a three-day Delhi tour on Sunday, Rao held a review with chief secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officers to take stock of the vacancies in various departments. Rao instructed Kumar to notify department-wise vacancy position and issue notification for recruitment at the earliest.

Speaking later, the Chief Minister said, “The primary information suggests that there are about 50,000 vacancies in the state in several departments. We have to fill them up. Teachers and police have to be recruited in thousands.”

He told the officers to collect details about vacant posts in teachers, police and other departments.

According to sources, the Chief Minister suggested assessment of the number of employees required for each department and determine cadre strength of each wing and if any additional staff and officers were required in any of the department, those additional vacancies also be included in the recruitment notifications.