The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 14 Dec 2020 KCR’s 2021 job ...
Nation, Politics

KCR’s 2021 job bonanza: All vacancies in government departments to be filled up

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2020, 8:11 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2020, 8:51 am IST
Rao instructed chief secretary to notify department-wise vacancy position and issue notification for recruitment at the earliest
KCR suggested assessment of number of employees required for each department and determine cadre strength of each wing, and if any additional staff and officers were required in any of the departments.
 KCR suggested assessment of number of employees required for each department and determine cadre strength of each wing, and if any additional staff and officers were required in any of the departments.

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to youth of Telangans state waiting for employment for the past several years, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has directed the chief secretary to take immediate steps to fill all vacancies in government departments.

On his return from a three-day Delhi tour on Sunday, Rao held a review with chief secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officers to take stock of the vacancies in various departments. Rao instructed Kumar to notify department-wise vacancy position and issue notification for recruitment at the earliest.

 

Speaking later, the Chief Minister said, “The primary information suggests that there are about 50,000 vacancies in the state in several departments. We have to fill them up. Teachers and police have to be recruited in thousands.”
He told the officers to collect details about vacant posts in teachers, police and other departments.

According to sources, the Chief Minister suggested assessment of the number of employees required for each department and determine cadre strength of each wing and if any additional staff and officers were required in any of the department, those additional vacancies also be included in the recruitment notifications.

 

...
Tags: kcr delhi tour return, government jobs telangana, government vacancies to be filled, kcr chief secretary somesh kumar, telangana job notification department wise
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India. (AP)

Latest: Telangana adds 384 new COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh 506

The ASI, along with a constable P.S. Murthy, went to the field and were making enquiries when Kumar took out a knife and allegedly stabbed the ASI

Farmer attacks ASI with knife in Andhra Pradesh

The Karnataka government has asked them to show the demarcation area and survey work in the border area was halted for four days.

DC Impact | Mining survey at Anantapur-Bellary border halted

The APPA president underlined the need to ensure 30 percent waiver in fee from all students studying in private schools.

Parents in AP demand action against private schools over high fee



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR urges Shah to release flood funds

Rao is believed to have urged Shah to release Disaster Management Funds for flood affected Hyderabad during a 40-minute interaction with him. (DC Image)

Telangana PCC chief Uttam Kumar resigns

The party also lost the Huzurnagar bypoll, Uttam Kumar Reddy’s Assembly seat, as well as the one at Dubbak last month.

Modi calls up Bandi, pats party cadre for poll work

TS unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

KCR greets Modi on Central Vista

Chief Minister Rao said “the existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and associated with our colonial past.

BJP will form next government in Telangana: Amit Shah

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah greets the BJP party workers and public during his visit to the Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar on Sunday. (DC Image: P.Surendra)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham