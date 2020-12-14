Nation Politics 14 Dec 2020 Jagan offers Godavar ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan offers Godavari water from Polavaram for Kharif 2022

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2020, 10:46 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2020, 12:24 am IST
The CM wants officials to adhere to the schedule of completing Polavaram project by 2021 end
Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy inspects the Polavaram project works at Polavaram in West Godavari on Monday. (DC Image)
 Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy inspects the Polavaram project works at Polavaram in West Godavari on Monday. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to adhere to the schedule of completing Polavaram Irrigation Project by end of 2021. He wishes to ensure that the project’s water is supplied before farmers start cultivating crops during the 2022 Kharif season.

After inspecting spillway works on the project, the CM reiterated his statement in State Legislative Assembly that height of the Polavaram Dam will not be reduced even by a millimetre. His assurance came after “mis-information campaign” that the project’s full reservoir level will be reduced from 55 metres to 45.72 metres.
Member secretary of Polavaram Project Authority also announced that height of the dam will be as approved by the Central Water Commission (CWC) and will never be decreased.

 

On resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) of project-affected people, the Chief Minister instructed officials to first resettle those affected once the water level reaches 41.5 metres. The next to be resettled will be those affected after water level reaches 45.72 metres. He said Rs. 3,330 crore will be spent on rehabilitation, which must be completed by February or March, 2021.

The CM expressed concern that project bills pertaining to year 2018 were still pending. At this, officials informed him that they need some funds as advance for getting funds from the centre. Jagan Mohan Reddy assured that he will make all efforts to ensure no dues from the centre are pending.

 

Later, officials informed the Chief Minister a committee comprising officials from Water Resources, Polavaram Project Authority and CWC will be set up to resolve any issues arising in models, designs or construction of the dam.

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, polavaram project, supply water from polavaram, complete polavaram as per schedule jagan, pending bills polavaram


Latest From Nation

The DFO has asked farmers not to stay in their fields at night-time due to moving of the big cat in the district

Farmer couple drives away tiger in Bhadradri district

Police had a tough time controlling the fishermen, who initially started raising slogans against the MP but later hurled stones at his car. — DC Image

Fishermen pelt stones at Mopidevi’s convoy at Vodarevu area

Though Nayeem was dead, the 752 land documents indicated how the police, politicians and the revenue and registration departments could violate the law at will.

RTI document reveals gangster Nayeem possessed a large collection of weapons

Though the Andhra Pradesh government will initially impound water at a level of 41.5 meters to assess the dam stability and other safety parameters, it has to eventually raise the level to 45.72 metres.

Jagan to leave for New Delhi today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR urges Shah to release flood funds

Rao is believed to have urged Shah to release Disaster Management Funds for flood affected Hyderabad during a 40-minute interaction with him. (DC Image)

BJP will form next government in Telangana: Amit Shah

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah greets the BJP party workers and public during his visit to the Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar on Sunday. (DC Image: P.Surendra)

Rajini, Alagiri to support Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at supporters in Chennai. (PTI)

KCR expected to silence Opposition voices today

Chief minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao. (DC Image)

Government had no right to interfere with the SEC's duties: TD

Leader of Opposition in the AP Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham