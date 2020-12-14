The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 14 Dec 2020 Darsi witnesses war ...
Nation, Politics

Darsi witnesses war over MLA’s photo on flexi banners

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2020, 8:44 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2020, 9:00 am IST
Trouble started when MLA supporters objected to Sivaprasad's followers ignoring the legislator's photo on flexi banner in the town
Alleging that banners have been placed at different vantage points without permission from local administration, supporters of the MLA demanded their removal
 Alleging that banners have been placed at different vantage points without permission from local administration, supporters of the MLA demanded their removal

NELLORE:  Group wars within YSR Congressmen owing allegiance to MLA Maddisetty Venugopal and party leader Buchepalli Sivaprasad led to tension in Darsi on Sunday.

The two groups being at loggerheads with each other in Darsi Assembly segment is nothing new.

 

The latest trouble started when supporters of the MLA objected to followers of Sivaprasad ignoring the photo of Darsi legislator on flexi banners displayed in the town to greet Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on occasion of the CM’s birthday on December 21.

Alleging that banners have been placed at different vantage points without permission from local administration, supporters of the MLA demanded their removal. They also argued that banners must display the photo of Maddisetty Venugopal as per protocol.

When the situation started turning volatile at the Clock Tower Centre in Darsi on Sunday with both groups jostling with each other, police intervened and pacified both the groups. They assured the issue will be discussed with leaders to find a lasting solution to differences between cadres of the two groups.

 

Locals are, however, worried over frequent tussles between these groups and fear violence may break out between them.

...
Tags: maddisetty venugopal, buchepalli sivaprasad, group war ysrc, mla photo absent on flexi, darsi ysrc group war, jagan mohan reddy flexi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India. (AP)

Latest: Telangana adds 384 new COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh 506

The ASI, along with a constable P.S. Murthy, went to the field and were making enquiries when Kumar took out a knife and allegedly stabbed the ASI

Farmer attacks ASI with knife in Andhra Pradesh

The Karnataka government has asked them to show the demarcation area and survey work in the border area was halted for four days.

DC Impact | Mining survey at Anantapur-Bellary border halted

The APPA president underlined the need to ensure 30 percent waiver in fee from all students studying in private schools.

Parents in AP demand action against private schools over high fee



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR urges Shah to release flood funds

Rao is believed to have urged Shah to release Disaster Management Funds for flood affected Hyderabad during a 40-minute interaction with him. (DC Image)

Telangana PCC chief Uttam Kumar resigns

The party also lost the Huzurnagar bypoll, Uttam Kumar Reddy’s Assembly seat, as well as the one at Dubbak last month.

Modi calls up Bandi, pats party cadre for poll work

TS unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

KCR greets Modi on Central Vista

Chief Minister Rao said “the existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and associated with our colonial past.

BJP will form next government in Telangana: Amit Shah

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah greets the BJP party workers and public during his visit to the Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar on Sunday. (DC Image: P.Surendra)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham