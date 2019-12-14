Nation Politics 14 Dec 2019 'Parrikar trans ...
Nation, Politics

'Parrikar transferred his josh to me, can work 15-16 hrs a day': Pramod Sawant

PTI
Published Dec 14, 2019, 12:24 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2019, 12:47 pm IST
Sawant was addressing a function held to launch the poster of a biopic on late Parrikar, to be produced by ‘Go Goa Gollywood Productions’.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said late Manohar Parrikar had transferred his “josh” (spirit) to him, and this allowed him to work for “15- 16 hours a day” after taking over the coastal state’s top post. (Photo: Twitter/ @DrPramodPSawant)
 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said late Manohar Parrikar had transferred his “josh” (spirit) to him, and this allowed him to work for “15- 16 hours a day” after taking over the coastal state’s top post. (Photo: Twitter/ @DrPramodPSawant)

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said late Manohar Parrikar had transferred his “josh” (spirit) to him, and this allowed him to work for “15- 16 hours a day” after taking over the coastal state’s top post.

Parrikar, a hugely popular politician who was also Union Defence minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, died in March this year after battling a pancreatic ailment.

 

Speaking on the birth anniversary of the former CM, Sawant said, “Bhai (Parrikar) had asked the youth there (at the inauguration of a bridge on Mandovi river) how is the josh (a punchline of a popular film on the surgical strike after the Uri attack). He had further said I transfer my josh to you.” “Those were his last words. He actually transferred his josh to all the youth who were present there, including me. That is why I can work for 15-16 hours a day,” the 46- year-old chief minister said.

“What I am telling you is the truth. It is not possible otherwise (to work such long hours). If I was still Speaker of the Assembly, I would have said it is enough to work for eight hours. And then go to sleep,” he told the gathering.

Sawant was addressing a function held to launch the poster of a biopic on late Parrikar, to be produced by ‘Go Goa Gollywood Productions’.

Parrikar’s brother Audhut and son Utpal were also present at the function.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: pramod sawant, goa, manohar parrikar, narendra modi, bjp
Location: India, Goa, Panaji


Latest From Nation

The CBI has booked ace Bharatnatyam dancer and former Chairperson of Sangeet Natak Akademi Leela Samson for alleged

'Unfruitful expenditure of Rs 7 crore': CBI books ace classical dancer Leela Samson

One who doesn't fight injustice in the country will be judged as a coward, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said at a party rally here. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'Modi hai to mumkin hai': Priyanka's barb at BJP govt over economy, jobs

A two-year-old girl died after she was allegedly given a wrong medicine by a medical store in Shahdara's GTB Enclave area, police said on Friday. (Representational Image)

2-yr-old dies after vomiting blood as medical store owner gives wrong medicine

In the run up to the Delhi assembly elections early next year, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC has come on board with the party. (Photo: ANI)

Happy to share Prashant Kishor is ‘coming on board with us’: Kejriwal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'You'll be judged as coward if...,' says Priyanka at Bharat Bachao Rally

One who doesn't fight injustice in the country will be judged as a coward, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said at a party rally here. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Happy to share Prashant Kishor is ‘coming on board with us’: Kejriwal

In the run up to the Delhi assembly elections early next year, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC has come on board with the party. (Photo: ANI)

'If you do not want divisive democracy, go to North Korea': Meghalaya Guv

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Friday stoked controversy by asking those who do not want “divisive democracy” to go to North Korea. (Photo: PTI)

Bengal will be first state to implement Citizenship law: Dilip Ghosh attacks Banerjee

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday said the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in the state and neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor her party, Trinamool Congress, will be able to stop it. (Photo: File)

‘We salute you’: Tempers flare at Assam teen who died in firing during CAB protests

Sentiments against the amended Citizenship Act ran high on Friday at the burial of a 17-year-old youth who died in an alleged firing incident while he was returning from a protest venue, with many locals hailing him as a
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham