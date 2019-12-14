Nation Politics 14 Dec 2019 Happy to share Prash ...
Nation, Politics

Happy to share Prashant Kishor is ‘coming on board with us’: Kejriwal

PTI/ANI
Published Dec 14, 2019, 11:32 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2019, 11:51 am IST
The I-PAC is currently working on TMC' re-election campaign for 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls.
 In the run up to the Delhi assembly elections early next year, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC has come on board with the party. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In the run up to the Delhi assembly elections early next year, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC has come on board with the party.

"Happy to share that @IndianPAC is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!" the chief minister said in a tweet.

 

The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is currently working on the Trinamool Congress' re-election campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls to aid Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's bid for a third consecutive term.

Kejriwal led his party (AAP) to a historic win by securing 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly during 2015 polls.

Kishor has earlier successfully managed the election campaigns of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2015 and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in 2017.

He also led YSRCP to a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh during the 2019 Assembly polls.

However, the political strategist's association with the Congress for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections could not ensure a win for the party which faced a disastrous defeat with the BJP winning a three-fourth majority.

 

