Nation Politics 14 Dec 2019 Bengal will be first ...
Nation, Politics

Bengal will be first state to implement Citizenship law: Dilip Ghosh attacks Banerjee

PTI
Published Dec 14, 2019, 10:29 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Mamata Banerjee had said the BJP will not be able to bulldoze the states to enact the new law.
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday said the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in the state and neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor her party, Trinamool Congress, will be able to stop it. (Photo: File)
 West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday said the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in the state and neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor her party, Trinamool Congress, will be able to stop it. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday said the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in the state and neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor her party, Trinamool Congress, will be able to stop it.

West Bengal will be the first state where the Act will be implemented, he said.

 

The BJP leader's remarks came after Banerjee, one of the most vocal opponents of the amended Citizenship Act, said at a press conference that she will not allow the new law to be implemented in her state "under any circumstances".

"Earlier she had opposed the abrogation of Article 370, demonetisation, but that didn't stop the Union government from implementing it. In this case too, the new Citizenship Act would be implemented in the state," Ghosh said.

"Bengal, for that matter, would be the first state where it would be implemented," he added.

Ghosh said Banerjee should come clean on why she is opposing it.

"Is it because she is afraid of losing her vote bank in the state? Let us make one thing very clear, the Citizenship Act would be implemented in the state, neither Banerjee nor her party would be able to stop it," he said.

She is bothered about infiltrators but not about Hindu refugees who have been looking forward to this law for the last several decades, he claimed.

Banerjee had said the BJP will not be able to bulldoze the states to enact the new law. The chief minister also announced a series of protests next week, saying she would hit the streets seeking revocation of the "draconian" Act.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also attacked Banerjee, accusing her of "fuelling protests" in Bengal against the new Act by spreading misinformation.

"Why is Mamata Banerjee not taking action against the infiltrators who are behind the protests in Bengal? She is instigating masses to take law into their hands. If she is so concerned about the infiltrators, why doesn't she say anything about Hindu refugees," he asked.

Protests demanding immediate revocation of the amended Citizenship Act reached the shores of West Bengal on Friday, with agitators resorting to violence and arson at railway stations and thoroughfares across the state.

According to police sources, people in the minority-dominated districts of rural Howrah, Murshidabad, Birbhum, parts of Burdwan and North Bengal hit the streets this morning, raising slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

In Kolkata, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Park Circus seven-point crossing, seeking the revocation of the law. They raised anti-government slogans and burnt tyres on the thoroughfare, leading to traffic congestions in the southern and the central parts of the city.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday night gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act.

According to the amended Act, non-Muslim refugees, who escaped religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and moved to India before December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: citizenship bill, dilip ghosh, west bengal, mamata banerjee, tmc
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Friday stoked controversy by asking those who do not want “divisive democracy” to go to North Korea. (Photo: PTI)

'If you do not want divisive democracy, go to North Korea': Meghalaya Guv

Sentiments against the amended Citizenship Act ran high on Friday at the burial of a 17-year-old youth who died in an alleged firing incident while he was returning from a protest venue, with many locals hailing him as a

‘We salute you’: Tempers flare at Assam teen who died in firing during CAB protests

Amid protests in northeastern states of India against the amended Citizenship Act, many countries including US, UK, France and Canada have issued travel advisories for their citizens asking them to

US, UK, Canada issue 'travel advisory', ask citizens to 'exercise caution'

On the claim of Mr Robert Rosario of the AOCC that there was a threat to her life, Shanthi said her life was still under threat, but she had not gone to the police.

‘I was forced to make charges against Bishop’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘We salute you’: Tempers flare at Assam teen who died in firing during CAB protests

Sentiments against the amended Citizenship Act ran high on Friday at the burial of a 17-year-old youth who died in an alleged firing incident while he was returning from a protest venue, with many locals hailing him as a

US, UK, Canada issue 'travel advisory', ask citizens to 'exercise caution'

Amid protests in northeastern states of India against the amended Citizenship Act, many countries including US, UK, France and Canada have issued travel advisories for their citizens asking them to

K'taka CM Yediyurappa visits Congress's Siddaramaiah at Bengaluru hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday visited Congress leader Siddaramaiah who is admitted in a hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of chest pain on Wednesday night. (Photo: Twitter/ Karnataka BJP)

'Will not apologise,' says Rahul Gandhi over 'rape in India' remark row

Union Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

It's now 'Rape in India': Rahul attacks PM Modi over crimes against women

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Narendra Modi over crimes against women and said that the Prime Minister had launched 'Make in India' but nowadays it is 'Rape in India'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham