K Chandrashekar Rao takes oath as Telangana Chief Minister for 2nd time

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who led his party to almost three-fourths majority in the December 7 Assembly elections, was sworn-in on Thursday as Chief Minister of Telangana state for a second straight term at 1.24 pm, an auspicious time according to the chief priest of the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple.

Mr Rao was administered the oath by Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan at a simple ceremony on the lawns of Raj Bhavan here.

The Yadadri temple chief priest said the muhurat of 1.24 pm was fixed so that Mr Rao would get raja yoga and immense power to rule the state without obstacles. He said the time on the sixth day of Hindu month of Margasira (Thursday) was auspicious. The chief priest said, “During this period, all the grahas are in good position for the Chief Minister and they will bring him good luck in whatever he does.”

Along with Mr Rao, party MLC Mohammed Mahmood Ali, who was deputy chief minister in the previous TRS government, took oath as minister.

Mr Narasimhan administered the oath to Mr Rao in Telugu and Mr Mahmood Ali in Urdu. Both took oath in the name of God. Mr Rao had earlier decided to take the oath alone but changed his mind on Thursday morning and invited Mr Ali to take the oath with him.