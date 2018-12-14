search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress sticks to tampering claims over EVM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Dec 14, 2018, 12:33 am IST
Hyderabad: Even after the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) Chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) sworn in as the Chief Minister, the Congress leaders are still continuing their allegations over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). 

Speaking to mediapersons Mr Mallu Ravi said, “The people of Telangana have voted for the Congress, but the EVMs have declared the TRS as winners. We are shocked that the TRS won the elections despite the public’s verdict. Though the experts said that the EVMs can be tampered, the Election Commission has refused to count the Voter Verified Printed Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips. The Congress has not lost the elections, but it is the democracy that was defeated. The people have rejected the campaigning of the many TRS ministers and shockingly they won with huge majorities.”

Congress leader Sampath Kumar said, “The response that was witnessed during the campaigning is not reflected in the voting. There is no comparison for the voting and the result. In the past Mr KCR himself admitted that the EVMs can easily be tampered. The CBI, and forensic experts should verify the phones of KCR and KT Rama Rao  from the time of dissolving the assembly. KTR can dare for a lie detector test.”

The Congress leaders are also blaming the police saying that the security personnel have distributed money on behalf of TRS leaders. 

“The police have distributed money of TRS candidates. The Election Commission worked under the directions of the TRS. The remote of Election Commission was in the hands of KCR,” alleged a Congress leader. 

The leaders who were driven away by the people during the campaigning have now won with huge majorities.”
 

Tags: telangana rashtra samiti, k. chandrasekhar rao, congress, evm
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




