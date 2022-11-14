  
Nation Politics 14 Nov 2022 Give me one chance t ...
Nation, Politics

Give me one chance to defeat YSRC: Pawan Kalyan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Nov 14, 2022, 1:09 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2022, 1:09 am IST
Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan takes part in a road show in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday. (Photos by Arrangement)
GUNKALAM (VIZIANAGARAM): Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday requested people to give his party one chance of defeating ruling YSR Congress Party in the 2024 assembly general elections.
“YSRC leaders have committed a huge scam of ₹10,500 crore in the Jagananna Housing Scheme (JHS) in the state,” the popular film star alleged.

He was speaking after visiting JHS layout here, the second largest location where 12,000 houses are to be built. His visit of the layout on Sunday is part of the Jana Sena’s state-wide protest titled Jagananna Illu Pedalandiri Kannillu (Jagananna houses – tears of poor).

In his criticism, Pawan specifically named Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, minister Botsa Satyanarayana and government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

He declared that the government has failed in completing the houses under JHS on time, but is telling stories of making Visakhapatnam an executive capital. There is a big scandal going on in the name of Jagananna Housing Scheme. Authorities concerned should conduct a proper investigation into it. People should also question the defects in the scheme and quality of houses, he stated.

The JS chief maintained that as per information received by him from government officials, who are concerned about people, YSRC leaders, including MLAs, have grabbed valuable lands of farmers in the name of JHS for a much less price.

Pawan concluded his speech saying:

“Give our party one chance in 2024 elections. We will show the power of democracy, corruption-free and honest governance. We will not stop the welfare schemes. If necessary, we will add some additional schemes for the benefit of poor and needy. We will not waste public money. We will spend all the government money on people."

Incidentally, Pawan had been scheduled to meet and interact with homeless people, who are eligible for the Jagananna scheme. But he could not meet them, as his vehicle was surrounded by a large crowd. He spoke for about half an hour from his vehicle, instead of getting on to the stage from where he could have interacted with the people.

 

Tags: jana sena chief k. pawan kalyan, jana sena party, 2024 assembly elections, jagananna illu-pedalandariki kanneellu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


