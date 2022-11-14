  
Nation Politics 14 Nov 2022 BJP tests poll readi ...
Nation, Politics

BJP tests poll readiness of all its morchas

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 14, 2022, 1:32 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2022, 1:32 am IST
Workers prepare canvassing cloth of Bharatiya Janata Party. (AFP)
 Workers prepare canvassing cloth of Bharatiya Janata Party. (AFP)

New Delhi: BJP general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh held a meeting of all its "morchas" to assess their preparedness for the later this year and the next year, leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The morcha's heads also presented reports of tasks assigned to them.

The meeting, held days after voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections concluded, is being seen as an exercise aimed at keeping the party’s election machinery geared ahead of the two-phase polling in Gujarat, scheduled for December 1 and 5. The counting of votes for both Himachal and Gujarat will take place on December 8.

The BJP is taking stock of its preparedness for the Assembly elections next in Tripura, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and, towards the end of the year, Telangana.

Before that, the BJP is also preparing for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, for which the opinion polls indicate that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is giving it a tough competition. The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.

...
Tags: bjp general secretary
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan takes part in a road show in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday. (Photos by Arrangement)

Give me one chance to defeat YSRC: Pawan Kalyan

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (Photo: @trspartyonline)

KCR convenes emergency party meet tomorrow

Internet services to cost 40% less, become more faster (DC Representational Image)

PM's visit brings Internet exchange to Vizag: BJP

TRS on backfoot, fears BJP’s growth

TRS wary of rural bypolls to 6K seats



MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists revise 300-year-old system to name bacteria

Scientists devise new naming code for bacteria (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

92-year-old man from Hyderabad writes Ramayana in Dwipada Kavyam

Perepi Mallikarjuna Sharma explicitly used the "Dwipada Kavyam" or couplet metre to narrate and recreate the saga in his own words from Lord Rama's birth to his pattabhishekam. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Modified wood likely to turn transparent to replace glass, say researchers

Wood has components like cellulose, hemicelluloses and lignin, wherein both cellulose and hemicellulose are optically transparent but lignin is optically opaque. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi booked for unauthorised use of KGF 2 music in Bharat Jodo Yatra

The complainant alleged that Jairam Ramesh had on his official twitter handle posted two videos of the yatra, in which popular songs from KGF-2 film were used without permission. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Pawan Kalyan meets PM, sees bright future for AP

City roads seen decked up with huge hoardings welcoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on the eve of the public meeting which would be addressed by him in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (P. Narasimha Murthy/DC)

Exposing BJP’s inept government will yield dividends for MIM: Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter@farhazkhanAIMIM

BJP targets Mulayam’s seat in coming bypolls

Aparna Yadav joined the BJP ahead of the recent Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI file image)

BJP obstructing probe into MLAs poachgate case: Harish Rao

File photo of Finance minister T. Harish Rao.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->