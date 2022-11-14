BJP tests poll readiness of all its morchas

New Delhi: BJP general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh held a meeting of all its "morchas" to assess their preparedness for the later this year and the next year, leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The morcha's heads also presented reports of tasks assigned to them.

The meeting, held days after voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections concluded, is being seen as an exercise aimed at keeping the party’s election machinery geared ahead of the two-phase polling in Gujarat, scheduled for December 1 and 5. The counting of votes for both Himachal and Gujarat will take place on December 8.

The BJP is taking stock of its preparedness for the Assembly elections next in Tripura, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and, towards the end of the year, Telangana.

Before that, the BJP is also preparing for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, for which the opinion polls indicate that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is giving it a tough competition. The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.