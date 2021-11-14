Nation Politics 14 Nov 2021 Temple town fortifie ...
Nation, Politics

Temple town fortified for SZC meet today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 14, 2021, 12:20 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2021, 12:20 am IST
Union minister Amit Shah to take part in the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council (SZC) scheduled to be held on Sunday, in Tirupati
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greets Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Renigunta Airport in Chittoor District on Saturday. (By Arrangement).
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greets Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Renigunta Airport in Chittoor District on Saturday. (By Arrangement).

NELLORE: The temple town of Tirupati is being fortified in view of the visit of a host of VVIP’s including Union minister of home affairs and minister of cooperation Amit Shah to take part in the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council (SZC) scheduled to be held on Sunday, in Tirupati.

The council comprises the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

 

The zonal councils take up issues involving the Centre and the states and one or many states falling in the Zone. The Zonal Councils, thus, provide a forum for resolving disputes and irritants between the Centre and states in the zone.

The Zonal Councils discuss a broad range of issues which include boundary related disputes, security, infrastructure-related matters like road, transport, industries, water, and power etc., matters pertaining to forests and environment, housing, education, food security, tourism and transport etc. Five Zonal Councils were set up in the year 1957 under Section 15-22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.

 

Union home minister is the chairman of each of these 5 Zonal Councils and Chief Ministers of the host state (to be chosen by rotation every year) is the vice-chairman. Two more ministers from each state are nominated as members by the Governor.

The participants in Sunday’s meet include Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors of Union Territories. AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy will receive the home minister at Renigunta Airport at 7.45 pm.

As in-charge minister of Chittoor district, industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy will receive other dignitaries. The home minister is also scheduled to take part in a few programmes along with Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu at Swarna Bharat Trust in Nellore on Sunday.

 

Meanwhile, SPSR Nellore district superintendent of police, Ch Vijaya Rao, reviewed the security arrangements for the home minister’s visit to Nellore on Saturday. DGP Goutham Sawang inspected the venue of the meeting at the Taj Hotel in Tirupati and elicited information on security arrangements.

According to a press release, the Southern Zonal Council meeting will commence with the welcome address by Y.S.  Jaganmohan Reddy at 3.05 pm on Sunday. Thereafter, other VVIP’s representing different southern states will address the gathering. The home minister will commence item-wise discussion on agenda between 3.52 pm to 5.45 pm.

 

...
Tags: southern zonal council (szc) meeting, amit shah, y.s. jaganmohan reddy, mekapati goutham reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. (DC file photo)

Financial settlement led to assassination of Viveka, says his ex-driver

Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

Telangana HC issues contempt notices to Mahesh Bank directors

The Andhra Pradesh coast would start receiving squally winds from November 17 and the sea conditions would also be rough to very rough during the period. (PTI file photo)

Southern AP braces for yet another cyclone

Crops like paddy, Bengal gram, cotton, black gram, groundnut, sugar, sunflower and others suffered damages in 1,570 villages in 175 mandals in all 13 districts. (PTI file photo)

Rains damaged crops in 3.16 lakh acres in AP: Report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Centre justifies Char Dham highway widening in SC

Hammering on the wider road infrastructure requirements of the armed forces for the movement of arms and equipment to the LAC, the A-G said the armed forces must be provided with all the 'technical, physical and financial support'. Representational Image. (PTI)

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hits out at KCR

Union Jalashakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat interact with media at Shram Shakti Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, 11 Nov 2021. (Photo: D. Kamraj)

Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz in Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot arrives at 10, Janpath to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Naveen Patnaik gets scorn over meet with Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Lok Seva Bhawan, in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday, November 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Centre restores MPLADS funds after COVID freeze, to dish out Rs.17,417 cr

The decision for restoration and continuation of MPLADS for the remaining part of financial year 2021-22 and up to financial year 2025-26 was taken during the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->