Nation Politics 14 Nov 2019 Sonia must be Presid ...
Nation, Politics

Sonia must be President, shouldn't be left in uncertain situation: Veerappa Moily

PTI
Published Nov 14, 2019, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Nov 14, 2019, 3:13 pm IST
'According to me, she has to be full-fledged President,' the former Karnataka chief minister said.
Sonia Gandhi should become full- fledged President of the Congress to end uncertainty over the leadership issue, senior party leader M Veerappa Moily said on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 Sonia Gandhi should become full- fledged President of the Congress to end uncertainty over the leadership issue, senior party leader M Veerappa Moily said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Sonia Gandhi should become full- fledged President of the Congress to end uncertainty over the leadership issue, senior party leader M Veerappa Moily said on Thursday.

"I feel that she should be the President, not to be called as interim President... should not be left in this kind of an uncertain situation," the former Union Minister told PTI.

 

Sonia Gandhi was made interim president last August, barely 20 months after she voluntarily relinquished the top post in favour of son Rahul Gandhi who refused to continue on as Congress chief after a humiliating 2019 general election defeat.

"In the absence of any other arrangement, particularly when Rahulji is not willing to be active, I think somebody has to take up the responsibility and she would not like the Congress to be left behind without a leader," Moily said.

"According to me, she has to be full-fledged President," the former Karnataka chief minister said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: congress, karnataka, m veerappa moily, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The BJP and Shiv Sena, which fought the October 21 state polls in alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. (Photo: File)

‘Did Amit Shah inform Modi about seat-sharing offer,' asks Sena’s Sanjay Raut

'I do not have an experience like Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has enormous experience of breaking the governments. We have seen in Goa and Karnataka how they toppled the governments,' Sibal said while clarifying why Congress has been alleging that President's rule in Maharashtra was imposed for horse-trading. (Photo: FIle)

'Shah experienced in breaking governments': Sibal on President's rule in Maharashtra

Prior to this, Prince Charles attended a round-table conference at the Taj Mahal hotel with Indian business leaders on sustainable market initiatives. (Photo: ANi)

Prince Charles celebrates 71st birthday with school children in Mumbai

Fire brigade personnel from Balasore reached the spot near national highway 16-- about 20 km from here. (Photo: AP/Representational)

At least 80 workers hospitalised after toxic gas leaks in Odisha prawn factory



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

Jyoti's main role would be to update the Government of Seychelles officials on the defence and military act. (Photo: File)
 

Here's how Sara Ali Khan gets inspired by her mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh.
 

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Other factors such as the country’s rural-urban divide have also affected the migration to electronic payments.
 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

I'm CM because of your sacrifice: Yeddy to K'taka Cong-JDS rebel MLAs

In what is seen as an indication that most of the disqualified legislators who joined BJP on Thursday will be party's candidates for December 5 bypolls, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa called them as

Haryana CM Khattar expands council of ministers; 10 MLAs inducted

Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath to newly inducted ministers at a ceremony at the lawns of Raj Bhawan here. (Photo: ANI)

Victory of truth: BJP after SC's Rafale verdict, demands Rahul's apology

The BJP on Thursday reacted with jubilation to the Supreme Court's decision to reject review petitions for probing the Rafale deal, saying truth has triumphed and that it is a huge victory for the Modi government. (Photo: File)

PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlala Nehru on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. (Photo: File)

'Malicious': India condemns fakes news of PM's congratulatory letter to CJI in B'desh

India has strongly condemned a fake letter circulating in Bangladesh's local media claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed it to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham