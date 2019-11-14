Modi’s political ‘graph’ up, KCR’s fell, says K Laxman

Hyderabad: President of the BJP's state unit Dr K. Laxman on Wednesday said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's political “graph” has fallen after he came to power for the second time, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "graph" has gone up.

Addressing the media at the party office on Wednesday, he said that several TRS MLAs were in touch with him. He said they would like to join the BJP, so that they could work in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

Dr Lxman said that many MLAs of the ruling party were waiting for the people to rebel against the state government. He also said that once the people raised their voices against the current government, many MLAs would leave the TRS.

Dr Lakshman said that the implementation of several welfare schemes, including the Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi and Asara pensions, have been halted due to lack of funds, but the TRS government was misleading the people by projecting false figures.

The BJP leader said that there was no debate on Hyderabad being made "the second capital" of the country.

The BJP leader also said that former Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao has also become silent about the "second capital" issue.

He said his party was well prepared for the upcoming municipal polls and would contest in all Urban Local Bodies.

He said that like at Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, where the then ruling Telugu Desam had won but lost in 2019, in Huzurnagar, though the ruling TRS has won now, it will lose in the 2023 elections. Dr Laxman said that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) was not under the Union Government and the Centre was not intervening in the strike issue.