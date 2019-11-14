Nation Politics 14 Nov 2019 MK Stalin seeks fair ...
MK Stalin seeks fair probe into Rs 350 crore police equipment scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 14, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2019, 2:04 am IST
MK Stalin.
 MK Stalin.

Chennai: In a rather shocking development, the questionable purchase of police equipment for Rs 350 crores has caused a blemish in the otherwise relatively clean image of the state police department.

The Opposition party leader MK Stalin is now urging the Vigilance and Anti-corruption Wing to conduct a free and fair probe into the scam involving Tamil Nadu state police.

 

Blaming the ruling AIADMK for the scam, Stalin, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said that the AIADMK government is known for helping the corrupt officials and politicos to escape from the hands of the law.

However, it is saddening to know that the vigilance and anti-corruption wing is also not spared by the corrupt AIADMK regime.     

Attributing the scam to the wing's enthusiasm in covering up corruption charges, Stalin said the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing should hold a fair probe in this scam which affected the State police and hold those officers responsible for it, no matter how high a professional capacity they hold. Stalin also said that the people expect the vigilance wing to take actions against the corrupt police officers.

M.K.Stalin also questioned why the State Chief Secretary who also holds charge of the vigilance and anti-corruption is maintaining silence over the multi-crore scam.  

Nearly two months after the state home department ordered a vigilance probe into the Rs 350 crore police equipment purchase scam, directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC) sleuths are yet to summon officials allegedly involved in the scam for inquiry.

M Anbuchezian, Superintendent of Police (Technical Services), and some top officials are under the scanner for awarding contracts to one particular private company and ignoring the concerns raised by other top police officials in the department.

