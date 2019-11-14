Nation Politics 14 Nov 2019 'Malicious' ...
Nation, Politics

'Malicious': India condemns fakes news of PM's congratulatory letter to CJI in B'desh

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 14, 2019, 10:38 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2019, 10:55 am IST
Raveesh Kumar attached a statement by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, terming the letter as 'completely fake and malicious'.
India has strongly condemned a fake letter circulating in Bangladesh's local media claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed it to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. (Photo: File)
 India has strongly condemned a fake letter circulating in Bangladesh's local media claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed it to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India has strongly condemned a fake letter circulating in Bangladesh's local media claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed it to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

"We strongly condemn those responsible for deliberately spreading such fake and malicious news, to divide communities, create disharmony and undermine friendship between the people of India and Bangladesh," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in a tweet.

 

He attached a statement by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, terming the letter as "completely fake and malicious".

"It has come to the notice of the High Commission that a letter said to have been written by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to Chief Justice of India is being circulated in the local media," the High Commission said.

"This letter is completely fake and malicious. It is intended to mislead people in Bangladesh and create social disharmony," it added.

The High Commission said it was "most egregious" and "wrong" on part of those who are deliberately circulating fake and incorrect information to create misunderstanding about India in the public domain.

A section of the media in Bangladesh reported that Modi congratulated the Chief Justice of India over the Ayodhya verdict.

The Supreme Court on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the holy town.

 

...
Tags: ayodhya verdict, raveesh kumar, mea, narendra modi, ranjan gogoi, bangladesh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


