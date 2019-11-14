Nation Politics 14 Nov 2019 I'm CM because ...
Nation, Politics

I'm CM because of your sacrifice: Yeddy to K'taka Cong-JDS rebel MLAs

PTI
Published Nov 14, 2019, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Nov 14, 2019, 3:13 pm IST
Yediyurappa also requested party men to work for their victory, by stating that 'ensuring their victory is on us, as BJP karyakartas'.
In what is seen as an indication that most of the disqualified legislators who joined BJP on Thursday will be party's candidates for December 5 bypolls, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa called them as "future MLAs and Ministers", as he assured of keeping up the promise made to them. (Photo: File)
 In what is seen as an indication that most of the disqualified legislators who joined BJP on Thursday will be party's candidates for December 5 bypolls, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa called them as "future MLAs and Ministers", as he assured of keeping up the promise made to them. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: In what is seen as an indication that most of the disqualified legislators who joined BJP on Thursday will be party's candidates for December 5 bypolls, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa called them as "future MLAs and Ministers", as he assured of keeping up the promise made to them.

The assurance came from the Chief Minister as 16 disqualified Congress-JD(S) legislators were welcomed into the BJP fold, a day after the Supreme Court paved the way for them to contest the Assembly bypolls in the state. "It is because of the sacrifice of these 17 Congress- JD(S) legislators and they quitting as MLAs, some even as Ministers, I have been able to take oath as the Chief Minister," Yediyurappa said.

 

Welcoming disqualified MLAs and their supporters, he said, "as the Chief Minister along with the party President I would like to assure you that, we will keep up the promise made to you word to word and won't betray you."

BJP, which aims to win a majority of the 15 constituencies where bypolls will be held is likely to field most of them as the party candidates. Senior BJP leaders said the state BJP is likely to send its final list of candidates to the central leadership for approval by Thursday evening.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had upheld the disqualification of 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs in Karnataka by the then Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar but paved the way for them to contest the by-polls.

While upholding their disqualification, the apex court set aside the portion of the orders by the then speaker by which the legislators were disqualified till the end of the current Assembly's term in 2023.

Yediyurappa also requested party men to work for their victory, by stating that "ensuring their victory is on us, as BJP karyakartas." He called on the BJP's workers to work for the party's victory in the bypolls, keeping aside minor differences.

"We will hundred per cent win 15 out of 15 seats, let there be no doubt, I want to assure this to those joining the party...My greetings to former MLAs, who are also the future MLAs and Ministers," he added.

Bypolls to 15 of 17 seats represented by disqualified MLAs, whose resignation and absence from the trust vote had lead to the collapse of H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July, will be held on December 5. The BJP will need to win at least six out of those 15 seats to remain in power.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, congress, jds, yediyurappa, bjp, mla
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The BJP and Shiv Sena, which fought the October 21 state polls in alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. (Photo: File)

‘Did Amit Shah inform Modi about seat-sharing offer,' asks Sena’s Sanjay Raut

'I do not have an experience like Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has enormous experience of breaking the governments. We have seen in Goa and Karnataka how they toppled the governments,' Sibal said while clarifying why Congress has been alleging that President's rule in Maharashtra was imposed for horse-trading. (Photo: FIle)

'Shah experienced in breaking governments': Sibal on President's rule in Maharashtra

Sonia Gandhi should become full- fledged President of the Congress to end uncertainty over the leadership issue, senior party leader M Veerappa Moily said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Sonia must be President, shouldn't be left in uncertain situation: Veerappa Moily

Prior to this, Prince Charles attended a round-table conference at the Taj Mahal hotel with Indian business leaders on sustainable market initiatives. (Photo: ANi)

Prince Charles celebrates 71st birthday with school children in Mumbai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

Jyoti's main role would be to update the Government of Seychelles officials on the defence and military act. (Photo: File)
 

Here's how Sara Ali Khan gets inspired by her mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh.
 

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Other factors such as the country’s rural-urban divide have also affected the migration to electronic payments.
 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sonia must be President, shouldn't be left in uncertain situation: Veerappa Moily

Sonia Gandhi should become full- fledged President of the Congress to end uncertainty over the leadership issue, senior party leader M Veerappa Moily said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Haryana CM Khattar expands council of ministers; 10 MLAs inducted

Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath to newly inducted ministers at a ceremony at the lawns of Raj Bhawan here. (Photo: ANI)

Victory of truth: BJP after SC's Rafale verdict, demands Rahul's apology

The BJP on Thursday reacted with jubilation to the Supreme Court's decision to reject review petitions for probing the Rafale deal, saying truth has triumphed and that it is a huge victory for the Modi government. (Photo: File)

PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlala Nehru on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. (Photo: File)

'Malicious': India condemns fakes news of PM's congratulatory letter to CJI in B'desh

India has strongly condemned a fake letter circulating in Bangladesh's local media claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed it to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham