Nation Politics 14 Nov 2019 Congress leaders dem ...
Nation, Politics

Congress leaders demand BS Yediyurappa resignation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K N REDDY
Published Nov 14, 2019, 2:57 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2019, 2:57 am IST
The crux of the issue is the observation by the court that the betrayal of the party is an immoral act.
Dinesh Gundurao (Photo: KPN)
 Dinesh Gundurao (Photo: KPN)

Kalaburagi: State Congress President Dinesh Gundurao and Working President Eshwar Khandre while welcoming the Supreme Court order which disqualified the dissident MLAs but allowed them to contest the bypolls, demanded the resignation of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on moral grounds. Speaking to the media here, both leaders felt Mr Yediyurappa had lost the moral authority to continue in office as the order had vindicated their stand that the disqualified legislators were enticed to resign to ensure the fall of the coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy. “This is an illegal government which has no majority and was formed through nefarious ways. Hence Mr Yediyurappa should immediately resign”, Mr Rao and Mr Khandre demanded.

 “By disqualifying the dissident legislators, the SC has upheld the decision of Speaker Ramesh Kumar on the issue.

 

This proves that these legislators hatched a conspiracy with a malafide  intention to ensure the fall of the coalition government”, they asserted. The Congress leaders demanded that the BJP should not field any of the disqualified MLAs as candidates in the bypolls. “If they are given the tickets, it will prove that the saffron party was behind the resignations of these legislators. The Union Home Minister(Amit Shah) and the Karnataka CM are the architects of  Operation Kamala. If the BJP believes in morality, Mr Yediyurappa should immediately resign”, they demanded.

When asked if the SC order was not a victory for the dissident legislators as they have been allowed to contest in the byelections, Mr Rao, contended that the main issue was not whether they should be allowed to contest or not.

“The crux of the issue is the observation by the court that the betrayal of the party is an immoral act. This is a major setback for the legislators, who left our party”, he added. To a query both Mr Rao and Mr Khandre observed that the the light of the Karnataka political developments, the anti-defection law needed to be amended and the party would fight for it at the national level.”Mr Rajiv Gandhi fought hard for putting an end to the Aya Ram-Gaya Ram culture. The loopholes in the Act need to be plugged by evolving a consensus on the issue”, they observed.

...
Tags: dinesh gundurao, eshwar khandre, chief minister b.s. yediyurappa, h.d. kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Kalaburagi


Latest From Nation

A file photo of the disqualified MLAs at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru

Did our judges miss a chance to stem the rot in the system?

A file photo of the disqualified MLAs at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru

DC Debate: A win for BJP and the disqualified, really?

Kessia Mary (left) along with Sr Lizzy Chakkalakal and Kessia Juliet Jose

Kochi: New home for Kessia Mary, with love from namesake

Interior view of the Bus Gate garden

Art hub, biz parks, 80m passengers! Bengaluru to get the airport it deserves



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

Earlier, after resigning on November 8, Fadnavis had updated his twitter bio, changing it to 'caretaker chief minister' from 'Chief Minister'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Impact of an online financial marketplace on today's millennial

Millennials are increasingly using financial apps and other platforms to help streamline their finances and reduce the money management burden. (Representational image)
 

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's first wedding anniversary plan revealed; find out

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Wait for the upheaval post bypolls: Dinesh Gundurao

Dinesh Gundurao

Tamil Nadu to have capacity addition of 6,000 MW by 2022

P. Thangamani.

Edappaddi K Palaniswami launches world-class Pedestrian Plaza in T Nagar

Chief Minister Edappaddi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday inaugurates the Pedestrian Plaza at Pondy Bazaar in T. Nagar, Chennai. (DC)

Haasan, Rajinikanth will meet similar fate as Sivaji Ganesan in politics: TN CM

On Monday, Mr Palaniswami hit out at Rajinikanth for his comment that there was a leadership vacuum in Tamil Nadu, saying he was just an actor and not a political leader. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Congress leader DK Shivakumar discharged from hospital

Following a complaint of chest pain, Shivakumar was admitted to the hospital on Monday night. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham