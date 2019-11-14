Nation Politics 14 Nov 2019 Cong, BJP can't ...
Cong, BJP can't neglect us, JD(S) announces 10 candidates: HD Kumaraswamy

Published Nov 14, 2019, 5:43 pm IST
The bypolls to the 15 constituencies, held by the disqualified Congress and JDS MLAs, will be held on December 5.
This did not mean that the JDS has surrendered to the BJP, Kumarswamy said adding there will be no cooperation with any national party. (Photo: PTI)
Bengaluru: Announcing candidates for 10of 15 bypoll-bound assembly constituencies in Karnataka, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said his party cannot be "neglected" by Congress and BJP in the state and defeating the disqualified MLAs was hisstrategy.

Kumaraswamy, who was forced to resign as chief minister in July after the rebellion by the now disqualified MLAs, said the JD(S) was facing thepolls keeping both the national parties at "equal distance".

 

The party that has decided to support BJP rebelSharath Bachegowda, contesting as independent candidatein Hoskote constituency, will announce its nominees forremaining four seats on Friday.

"We are entering the poll fray and will not remainsilent, we have come through struggle. We will discuss beforethe people about the contributions of Congress, BJP and JD(S)," Kumaraswamny said.

Speaking to reporters after announcing the list of candidates, he said, "ours may be a small regional party, but in Karnataka's politics both these national parties (Congress and BJP) cannot neglect us. If they feel that they can achieve something by keeping JD(S) away, it cannot happen.

"I'm there or not, but there are people to grow and nurture this party. No one can uproot this party easily, it has strong roots," he added.

The list of JD(S) candidates are: Chaitra Gowda A (Yellapur), Ujnappa Jatappa Kodihalli (Hirekrur), Mallikarjun Halageri (Ranebennur), N M Nabi (Vijayanagara), K P Bache Gowda (Chikkaballapura), C Krishna Murthy (K R Puram), T N Javarayi Gowda (Yeshwanthpura), Tanveer Ahmed (Shivajinagar), Devaraj B L (K R Pete), and Somashekar (Hunsur). Kumaraswamy said the coming bypollswere "trial by fire" for BJP, Congress and also JD(S).

"After December 10, the stand that our party will takewill focus on the issues faced by people," he said, addinghe has no "infatuation" towards the BJP or Congress.

He also clarified his father and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda's statement on Wednesday while reacting to Supreme Court verdictthat- Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah were "safe" for remaining3.5 years as Chief Minister and leader of oppositionrespectively.

This did not mean that the JDS has surrendered to the BJP, Kumarswamy said adding there will be no cooperation with any national party.

Hitting out at Siddaramaiah for "arrogance", he said, if Yediyurappa and B Sriramulu had not splitfrom BJP ahead of 2013 assembly polls, Congress would havebeen limited to 70-75 seats and not "clear majority".

Calling the JDS BJP's 'B' team, Siddaramaiah and his associates led to Congress' collapse in 2018 polls also, he said, adding "how they treated me after making Chief Minister of the coalition government is well known."

Kumaraswamy said, his strategy and that of his party was to defeat disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs, whome BJP has fielded as candidates for the bypolls.

 

Tags: h d kumaraswamy, jd(s), congress, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


