  
Nation Politics 14 Oct 2022 YSRC leadership irke ...
Nation, Politics
Sriram Karri
Sriram Karri is the Resident Editor of Deccan Chronicle, based in Hyderabad. He is also the author of the MAN Asian Literary Prize long-listed novel 'Autobiography of a Mad Nation' and 'The Spiritual Supermarket'.

YSRC leadership irked with MP Vijayasai Reddy’s antics

Published Oct 14, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Most leaders in the party are angry with him now, especially after his recent media conference in response to allegations of insider trading and unfair acquisition of lands, especially in Visakhapatnam. — Twitter
 Most leaders in the party are angry with him now, especially after his recent media conference in response to allegations of insider trading and unfair acquisition of lands, especially in Visakhapatnam. — Twitter

Hyderabad:  The seething ire of the ruling YSRC in Andhra Pradesh against its own member of the Rajya Sabha, V. Vijayasai Reddy, has an underlying sad realisation of a truth – with friends like these, you don’t need enemies.

Vijayasai Reddy has been, according to party insiders and some close to the party high command, treading recklessly close to the thin line bordering on provoking and challenging the party high command.

In the process of his activities, he has been chipping away at the moral sheen built assiduously by party founder, president and AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“One of the biggest strengths of our party today, after nearly three and a half years in power, is that we have given corruption-free governance. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has exposed the insider trading as well as the rigged high prices of projects (in the Amaravati capital) and saved people’s money, which is now reaching them. Vijayasai Reddy, with these allegations of insider trading, has hurt the efforts of the CM,” a party insider said.

Many others were even less charitable to him, especially after his press diatribe against his own party media, Sakshi newspaper and TV, characterising them “ineffective” in combating the barrage of fake narratives being unleashed by the Opposition Telugu Desam, including his harangue against a party peer and fellow MP.

“He was made party in-charge for Visakapatnam but he made a mess of it. It was felt by many in the party that he should not be re-nominated. It was only the kindness of our CM that he ignored all issues and complaints and gave him a second lease of life,” a leader explained.

But it was Vijayasai Reddy’s activities in New Delhi that attracted attention back in the party nerve cells, especially talk that he was trying to build relationships for his own personal benefits and almost undercutting the brand of all others.

“This led to him being slowly sidelined and soon was out of favour. But now that he has publicly attacked the official media of the party and his colleagues, it may not be considered favourably,” he said.

Another aspect being discussed in the party was Vijayasai Reddy statement in a media interview to purportedly thank the party and leadership for his being nominated for Parliament for a second time.

“It was a borderline insinuation when he thanked Bharati Reddy for his nomination, along with CM Y.S. Jagan. It created a lot of anger because it was felt he was trying to insinuate she had a crucial say in controlling party matters,” the party leader explained. “This was when Jagan Reddy was going out of the way to ensure his family members stayed away from the government.”

Most leaders in the party are angry with him now, especially after his recent media conference in response to allegations of insider trading and unfair acquisition of lands, especially in Visakhapatnam.

With the party’s top leadership eyeing him with caution, most YSRC leaders not taking his claims of entering the media business seriously, his career graph looks bleak. Several leaders say that they believe he has not repaid the trust reposed in him by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with gratitude, and has perhaps lost most of his political capital within the party.

...
Tags: chief minister jaganmohan reddy, v vijayasai reddy, insider trading, corruption-free governance, daspalla lands


Related Stories

Daspalla lands private, says Visakhapatnam collector
TD dares Vijayasai Reddy to seek CBI inquiry into abuse of official position
Vijayasai Reddy berates Jagan's Sakshi, vows to launch new news channel
Vijayasai Reddy kin 'purchase' GITAM land for a throwaway price

Latest From Nation

Students in Hyderabad are seeking more practical knowledge than what they currently receive in schools. (Representational Image/UNICEF)

Students want more practical classes and understanding from teachers

The Telangana High Court (Image: PTI)

Telangana High Court finds no abnormality in Munugode electoral list

The BJP claimed that its challenge to the addition of some 25,000 new names to the voters list in the Munugode constituency (Photo: DC/Representational)

BJP says its efforts paid off in curbing bogus voters in Munugode

A campaign poster of Congress being used for the Munugode Assembly elections (Image: DC)

Munugode voters discuss money distribution by major parties



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP asks ECI to check bogus voters in Munugode

BJP leaders Tarun Chugh, V Muralidharan, N Ramchander Rao, Pratap Narain Sarang, and others on Thursday submitted petitions to the Election Commission of India seeking its intervention in the goings on in Munugode constituency. (Photo By Arrangement)

Modi blames Congress for blocking his fight against corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of development initiaves in Amod, Gujarat, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

BJP only national party left in country, Cong reduced to brother-sister org: Nadda

File photo of BJP President J.P. Nadda. (DC Image)

Rajgopal challenges KTR to take oath in Yadagirigutta temple

BJP MLA Etala Rajendar speaks while accompanying BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy during the campaign ahead of the Munugode by-election. (Photo: Twitter)

CM's unexpected Delhi trip sparks political heat

The CM was expected to return to Hyderabad from Uttar Pradesh after attending the funeral of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday, but flew directly to Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->