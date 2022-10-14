  
Nation Politics 14 Oct 2022 Rahul supports use o ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul supports use of local languages for exams

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Oct 14, 2022, 7:43 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2022, 7:43 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra at Chitradurga of Karnataka (Image: INC)
 Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra at Chitradurga of Karnataka (Image: INC)

BENGALURU: While the opposition to the imposition of Hindi is growing in Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said students should be allowed to take exam in the language that he wishes to.

“Every state should have the right to use its language and if students wants to do exams in that language then they should allowed to do exams in that language,” Rahul Gandhi said while interacting with job-seekers in Chitradurga on Thursday as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi was responding to comments made by a student, who said it is difficult for even a post-graduate to understand the notifications of the Central government, which will be published either in Hindi or English.

She told Rahul Gandhi that she hailed from the rural part of the state and does not have knowledge of Hindi. She said she finds it difficult to get a Central government job because she can't speak Hindi.

Responding to the query, Rahul Gandhi said, “I think it is a fundamental thing. Kannada is your language and deserves a space. If you want to communicate in Kannada, then it is your right to communicate in Kannada.”

“A language is much more than what you simply use for conversation. A language has hope, has imagination and has history in it,” the Congress leader said.

On another query about privatisation of government-owned companies, Rahul Gandhi said, “I don’t agree with the rampant privatisation of government assets. When we were in power, we did not allow privatisation because it is  public sector units that give employment to weaker sections.”

He assured that a “strategy” will be evolved so that millions get jobs.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal Secular leader and former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy suspected a “hidden” agenda of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to “impose’ Hindi in the state.

“Kannada is experiencing threats at every step. Now, the Central government is plotting to destroy Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya and others,” Kumaraswamy said.

...
Tags: bharat jodo yatra, : rahul gandhi, karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

33 co-padayatris of Rahul Gandhi pledge to donate eyes
Minorities geared up to join Rahul yatra
Congress to fight against hate-mongering, says Rahul Gandhi

Latest From Nation

States and Union territories will be able to share their best practices, exchange new ideas and improve their mutual cooperation through the conference. (Photo: PTI)

PM to address conference of law ministers, secretaries on Saturday

Washington DC: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with scholars and students of Johns Hopkins SAIS, in Washington DC, USA. (Photo: PTI)

India will come out of current global turmoil, move on path of sustained growth: FM

The missile was tested to a predetermined range and it impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, validating all operational and technological parameters. (Representational Image)

INS Arihant carries out successful launch of submarine launched ballistic missile

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. (Photo: ANI)

Himachal Pradesh Elections: Polling on November 12, counting of votes on December 8



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP asks ECI to check bogus voters in Munugode

BJP leaders Tarun Chugh, V Muralidharan, N Ramchander Rao, Pratap Narain Sarang, and others on Thursday submitted petitions to the Election Commission of India seeking its intervention in the goings on in Munugode constituency. (Photo By Arrangement)

Modi blames Congress for blocking his fight against corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of development initiaves in Amod, Gujarat, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

BJP only national party left in country, Cong reduced to brother-sister org: Nadda

File photo of BJP President J.P. Nadda. (DC Image)

Rajgopal challenges KTR to take oath in Yadagirigutta temple

BJP MLA Etala Rajendar speaks while accompanying BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy during the campaign ahead of the Munugode by-election. (Photo: Twitter)

CM's unexpected Delhi trip sparks political heat

The CM was expected to return to Hyderabad from Uttar Pradesh after attending the funeral of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday, but flew directly to Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->