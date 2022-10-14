Poll panel issues notice to TRS leader for distributing hens, liquor

WARANGAL: Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to TRS leader and former SAAP (Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh) director Rajanala Srihari for distributing hens and liquor bottles to hamali workers.

Incidentally, Srihari distributed around 200 hens and an equal amount of liquor bottles in Warangal city when Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced the launch of Bharat Rashtra Samithi on the Dasara festival. While distributing the liquor and hens, he sought blessings from the workers for KCR to become the prime minister and IT minister K. T. Rama Rao the chief minister of Telangana.

A video of the TRS leader distributing hens and liquor bottles went viral on various social media platforms. Following this, a person G. Prabhakar lodged a complaint with Election Commission alleging that the TRS leader had distributed liquor and chicken to voters of Munugode assembly segment.

After receiving the complaint, the Election Commission asked the district collector concerned to file a report. A notice had been served on Rajanala Srihari.

In his reply, Srihari maintained that on occasion of Dasara festival, he had distributed hens and liquor bottles to poor hamali workers in Warangal city and not to voters of Munugode. Moreover, such distribution is part of a tradition in Telangana. The TRS leader accused opposition parties of launching a false propaganda on the issue.