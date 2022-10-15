  
Munugode voters refuse to write off Congress from bypoll race

Locals did not agree it was a straight fight between TRS and BJP and many were of the opinion that the prospects of the Congress, which was a power in the constituency for several decades, could not be ruled out.
 Locals did not agree it was a straight fight between TRS and BJP and many were of the opinion that the prospects of the Congress, which was a power in the constituency for several decades, could not be ruled out. (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Filing of nominations for Munugode bypoll having ended on Friday, a random survey of voters in villages and towns in Chandur mandal indicated that it they thought it would be a neck to neck fight with a slender margin of victory in the last round of counting.

Locals did not agree it was a straight fight between TRS and BJP and many were of the opinion that the prospects of the Congress, which was a power in the constituency for several decades, could not be ruled out.

Chakali Anjamma, a resident of Kasthala in Chandur mandals, said, "All the three parties are strong. It's highly difficult to predict who will win. As of now, all parties are equally placed. The last two days before the polling will make all the difference."

When asked which factors would make the difference, she responded: "Cash and freebies. Local leaders of respective parties will play a key role."

Most of the voters who were interviewed answered that it was too early to predict the victor as November 3, polling day, was nearly three weeks away.

"TRS being a ruling party has the advantage. As the ruling party at the Centre, BJP also has the advantage. Rajgopal Reddy was the MLA which is an added advantage. Congress has the advantage as Rajgopal Reddy represented it all these days. He won on the strength of Congress," said Ramavath Naik of Udthalapally in Chandur mandal.

The situation is no different in urban areas. In Chandur municipality, people were of the view that no party was at this stage and the Munugode result could see a repeat of the Dubbak pattern.

"In Dubbak, the result was declared in the last round of counting. The same could be repeated in Munugode with tough contest between TRS, BJP and the Congress. No party would be able to win with a comfortable majority," said A. Ashwin Kumar, a marketing executive in the town.

...
