In Delhi, KCR discusses BRS pro-farmer policies

Published Oct 14, 2022, 1:37 am IST
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced TRS entering national politics at the inauguration of the collectorate complex in Nizamabad. (Photo: @trspartyonline)
HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday reportedly held discussions for the second day at his official residence in Delhi with party MPs and few senior leaders on national politics and expanding BRS activities to various states after Munugode bypoll.

The CM, who has been camping out in Delhi since Tuesday, visited the BRS temporary office space in Sardar Patel Road and checked on the progress of construction works of BRS permanent office in Vasant Vihar on Wednesday.

Rao is learnt to have told party leaders that the welfare programmes the Telangana government was implementing — such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and 24x7 free electricity for agriculture—were receiving a great deal of support from farmers in different states. BRS will extend these programmes to the entire country if it were to play a significant role in the formation of the next government at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he told party leaders.

Rao reportedly made reference to the incident in which thousands of farmers from the Jajpur district in Odisha under the leadership of Navnirman Krushak Sansthan chairman Akshaya Kumar launched a padayatra on Thursday from the Dhanmandal railway station to Bhubaneswar on demanding the implementation of TS government's Rythu Bandu, Rythu Bima and free power for the agriculture sector.

Rao is learnt to have informed party leaders that various sarpanches from Telangana bordering areas of Maharashtra had sent him requests to meet him and had urged him to contest local body polls in Maharashtra on behalf of BRS. The CM also informed party leaders that he would meet farmers from Odisha, Maharashtra, and other states soon to discuss these issues.

 

-->