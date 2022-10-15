Give a chance to Cong, Revanth urges Munugode voters

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the TRS and BJP were luring voters with money and freebies, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy on Friday called upon Munugode voters to support Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi in the November 3 byelection.

Sravanthi filed her nomination papers at Chandur in the presence of Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders.

Before filing of the nomination, the party took out a massive rally and held a meeting at Chandur. Addressing the gathering, Reddy sought “one chance” to Sravanthi so that she could represent them to the required levels.

"It is for the first time that a woman candidate is contesting in Munugode. TRS and BJP ministers, MLAs and MPs have camped in the constituency to defeat a woman. Give her a chance and teach a lesson to TRS and BJP," Reddy said.

Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy asked people to accept money from both TRS and BJP candidates but cast vote in favour of the Congress candidate.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarks said that the electorate must think twice before casting their vote. It is the right time to elect a Congress candidate, he said.

MLA Dr Seetakka alleged that Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy joined BJP for improving his business activities. People must elect Sravanthi to silence the TRS and BJP leaders.