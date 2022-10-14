  
Nation Politics 14 Oct 2022 BJP lines up nationa ...
Nation, Politics

BJP lines up national star campaigners

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 14, 2022, 11:48 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2022, 7:21 am IST
MLA Etala Rajendar (in picture with the mike) will touch Choutuppal mandal on Sunday. Also on the trail will be legislator M. Raghunandan Rao and former MLA Babu Mohan. In what promises to be a hectic weekend, BJP has planned 22 meetings spread over Saturday and Sunday. — Twitter
 MLA Etala Rajendar (in picture with the mike) will touch Choutuppal mandal on Sunday. Also on the trail will be legislator M. Raghunandan Rao and former MLA Babu Mohan. In what promises to be a hectic weekend, BJP has planned 22 meetings spread over Saturday and Sunday. — Twitter

HYDERABAD: The BJP is all set to use star campaigners from Saturday, including Union ministers, to boost prospects of the party in Munugode on November 3.

Apart from state leaders, the party is bringing in national leaders to address various groups of voters based on their caste and to speak about their requirements and how the BJP government is addressing them, a senior party leader said.

The Union ministers to be pressed into service will be in addition to public meetings to be addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah and national president J.P. Nadda. Names of the Union ministers will be finalised by Sunday, the leader said.

Calling for support to Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy will on Saturday campaign in Munugode mandal and in Choutuppal municipality the next day. BJP national BC Morcha chairman Dr K. Laxman will be campaigning in Nampally mandal on Saturday, the party has announced.

MLA Etala Rajendar will touch Choutuppal mandal on Sunday. Also on the trail will be legislator M. Raghunandan Rao and former MLA Babu Mohan. In what promises to be a hectic weekend, BJP has planned 22 meetings spread over Saturday and Sunday.

...
Tags: munugode bypoll, amit shah, komatireddy rajagopal reddy, g kishan reddy, bjp star campaigners
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 15 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

CPI General Secretary D Raja, party leaders K. Narayana, K. Ramakrishna and others take part in a rally taken out on the occasion of the 24th CPI National Congress held in Vijayawada on Friday. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

CPI meet calls for ouster of BJP from power

A 16-year-old boy's testimony before the court led to his father getting life imprisonment. ( Representational image/DC)

Father gets lifer after son’s testimony for killing wife

A Hyderabad-born woman who claims to have been duped of $2.50 lakh in a matter of days, is on a mission to raise awareness among women about cyber crooks who prey on women.(Representational image)

Cheated doctor spreads cyber education

Dr Prashant Kumar Singh who sustained head injuries getting treatment and is in the ICU. (DC)

Doctor, hospital staff hurt in clash over parking



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP asks ECI to check bogus voters in Munugode

BJP leaders Tarun Chugh, V Muralidharan, N Ramchander Rao, Pratap Narain Sarang, and others on Thursday submitted petitions to the Election Commission of India seeking its intervention in the goings on in Munugode constituency. (Photo By Arrangement)

Modi blames Congress for blocking his fight against corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of development initiaves in Amod, Gujarat, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

BJP only national party left in country, Cong reduced to brother-sister org: Nadda

File photo of BJP President J.P. Nadda. (DC Image)

Rajgopal challenges KTR to take oath in Yadagirigutta temple

BJP MLA Etala Rajendar speaks while accompanying BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy during the campaign ahead of the Munugode by-election. (Photo: Twitter)

CM's unexpected Delhi trip sparks political heat

The CM was expected to return to Hyderabad from Uttar Pradesh after attending the funeral of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday, but flew directly to Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->