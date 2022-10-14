BJP lines up national star campaigners

MLA Etala Rajendar (in picture with the mike) will touch Choutuppal mandal on Sunday. Also on the trail will be legislator M. Raghunandan Rao and former MLA Babu Mohan. In what promises to be a hectic weekend, BJP has planned 22 meetings spread over Saturday and Sunday. — Twitter

HYDERABAD: The BJP is all set to use star campaigners from Saturday, including Union ministers, to boost prospects of the party in Munugode on November 3.

Apart from state leaders, the party is bringing in national leaders to address various groups of voters based on their caste and to speak about their requirements and how the BJP government is addressing them, a senior party leader said.

The Union ministers to be pressed into service will be in addition to public meetings to be addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah and national president J.P. Nadda. Names of the Union ministers will be finalised by Sunday, the leader said.

Calling for support to Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy will on Saturday campaign in Munugode mandal and in Choutuppal municipality the next day. BJP national BC Morcha chairman Dr K. Laxman will be campaigning in Nampally mandal on Saturday, the party has announced.

MLA Etala Rajendar will touch Choutuppal mandal on Sunday. Also on the trail will be legislator M. Raghunandan Rao and former MLA Babu Mohan. In what promises to be a hectic weekend, BJP has planned 22 meetings spread over Saturday and Sunday.