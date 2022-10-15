BC voters angry over major parties fielding Reddys

HYDERABAD: Voters from Backward Classes sections are angry with the three major parties for fielding candidates from the Reddy community in the Munugode bypoll and neglecting BC candidates.

They are holding leaders of BC organisations responsible for this, accusing them of colluding with forward class leaders for their selfish ends. BC organisations are registering their protest in Munugode against the TRS, BJP and the Congress by holding meetings and discussing strategies to be adopted in future to ensure adequate representation for the BC communities in the elections.

"BCs constitute over 50 per cent in almost all the Assembly constituencies. Munugode is no exception. But no major party wants to field a BC candidate. All the major parties fielded Reddys who comprise just about 20 per cent of the population," said Jajula Srinivas Goud, president, BC Welfare Association.

"Why should BCs vote in this election? The time has come for BCs to think seriously about this," said Goud, who is holding meetings to create awareness among the BC communities on the need to secure representation in legislative bodies.

However, Mallaiah Goud, a local of Gundrapally in Chandur mandal, said, the so-called BC leaders of various organisations never worked seriously to exert pressure on major parties to secure adequate political representation for BCs in elections.

“Their only concern is safeguarding their business and selfish interests. They raise their voice for BCs before every election and remain silent after receiving some nominated post or package. They never question OC leaders on the injustice meted out to BCs. We need BC leaders who really work for political empowerment," Mallaiah Goud said.