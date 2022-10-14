129 candidates in race for Munugode byelection

HYDERABAD: At least 129 candidates filed their nomination papers for the Munugode byelection on Friday, the last day. The time for filing of nominations ended at 3 pm, but the process continued till late night in view of the large number of nominations.

Officials allowed those who had entered the office before 3 pm on Friday to file the papers. So far, the returning officer has received 187 sets of papers. Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on Saturday and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 17.

The TRS, BJP and Congress candidates — Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Palvai Sravanthi — have filed their papers, the latter filing her second set on Friday. Rajgopal Reddy was first off the block.

Telangana Jana Samithi candidate Palle Vinay Kumar Goud, BSP nominee Andoju Shankara Chary and Praja Shanthi candidate K.A. Paul also filed papers along with independent candidates.

Around 50 land oustees of Charlagudem and Kistarampally reached Chandur to file thier papers but were prevented them from entering the tahsildar office in large numbers. This led to arguments between the police and oustees.

Finally, a few oustees entered the mandal revenue office and filed their papers as independent candidates. A few Osmania University students, Yuga Tulasi Foundation members and caste organisation leaders also filed their papers.

Polling will be jheld on November 3 and counting of votes will be done on November 6.