KCR plans for party and govt to engage people and raise TRS strength for 2023 polls

An action plan would be finalized at the meeting of party MLAs, MLCs and MPs at Telangana Bhavan on October 17
 TRS chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: TRS chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is formulating plans to make the party and state government reach out to people with a slew of activities until the 2023 Assembly polls. An action plan would be finalized at the meeting of party MLAs, MLCs and MPs at Telangana Bhavan on October 17.

“The aim is to bring the party as well as the government closer to the people and counter the offensives of the opposition and allegations of lack of development in the state and of the welfare schemes not reaching the poor,” party sources said.

 

The TRS outreach will begin with a huge public meeting in Warangal on November 15, where the CM will present the progress report of TRS government, highlighting its initiatives, welfare schemes and development during the last seven years.

The party would mobilize lakhs of people from all districts for the meeting that would be held in a ground spread over 80 acres on Warangal’s outskirts. Soon after this, the CM will undertake visits to all districts to inaugurate TRS district offices.

The CM would later visit select assembly constituencies where the government has proposed to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme for SCs and interact with its beneficiaries before April, 2022. Party MLAs were asked to seek applications from tribals who are in possession of forest lands for agriculture and accord them farming rights on podu lands from the third week of this month.

 

...
