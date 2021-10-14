Nation Politics 14 Oct 2021 Karnataka BJP MLA th ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka BJP MLA threatens to quit party, demands a 'better' appointment

PTI
Published Oct 14, 2021, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2021, 4:02 pm IST
Jayaram is currently the Chairman of Karnataka State Spices Development Board
Tuvarakere BJP MLA A S Jayaram (Masala Jayaram). (Twitter Photo)
 Tuvarakere BJP MLA A S Jayaram (Masala Jayaram). (Twitter Photo)

Tumakuru: Tuvarakere BJP MLA A S Jayaram (Masala Jayaram) on Thursday accusing his own party of "betraying" him, threatened to quit it, if he is not appointed as the head of a "better" board or corporation in the state, by the end of this month.

"I have somewhere felt that the party is betraying me, so I have said I don't want (the current position). Party has to identify and give (better board or corporation), if they don't give I know what to do. I have asked and waited for long. I have spoken to the state (BJP) President and the Chief Minister in this regard," Jayaram said.

 

Speaking to reporters here, he said, if the party neglects, he will not remain in it and will also end his political career.

"There is a limit to my patience, they have said they will give it (new post) by this month end. I will wait till then. I'm not aspiring for a Minister post, what I'm asking for is a good board or corporation, if they give its okay or else I will take my decision," he added.

Jayaram is currently the Chairman of Karnataka State Spices Development Board.

Stating that he is satisfied with the work he has done for the people of his constituency as an MLA, Jayaram said if the people of his constituency still give him an opportunity, he will work independently.

 

"I'm setting a deadline for this month end. I have told this to the Chief Minister and brought it to the notice of the district in-charge Minister...I can work independently," he said, as he also declined any offer for the party's district president post.

Demanding appointment to a better board and corporation, he said, "there is not even Rs 10 fund in the Karnataka State Spices Development Board. The situation is such that I will have to go and give food and tiffin there. Why should I take it?"

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel had recently said that appointments to boards and corporations and the Cabinet expansion is likely to be done after the bypolls to Sindagi and Hangal assembly constituencies on October 30.

 

All seems to be not fine in the Tumakuru BJP as the party's district president and former MLA B Suresh Gowda had recently quit from his post.

...
Tags: karnataka bjp, karnataka bjp mla, karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Tumakuru


Latest From Nation

The by-election assumes significance as the ruling TRS is keen on demonstrating that its dominance in state politics continues unchallenged. (Representational Photo:AP)

Triangular contest in Huzurabad bypoll in Telangana

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in its reply, filed in the special court said that the agency's investigation has revealed Aryan Khan's role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. (PTI Photo)

Cruise ship drug raid: Aryan Khan, 5 others shifted to Arthur Road Jail's common cell

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala during October 14-16, IMD added. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala continues to receive heavy rain, IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts

Last year, the Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution protesting the privatisation of the airport. (Photo: PTI)

Adani Group takes over operation of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress leaders meet President Kovind, demand dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra

President Ram Nath Kovind with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and A.K. Antony, during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI)

Congress observes 'silent protests' demanding resignation of MoS Ajay Mishra

Activists of Youth Congress hold placards during a silent protest in New Delhi on October 11, 2021, days after at least eight people died in an incident involving protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Karnataka: Coal shortage artificially created by state govt, alleges Siddaramaiah

Karnataka's leader of the opposition and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

Two ministers of Karnataka BJP eye Bengaluru Urban's minister-in-charge post

Senior BJP minister V Somanna. (Photo: Twitter/@VSOMANNA_BJP)

Karnataka BJP fields Shivaraj Sajjanar, Ramesh Bhusanur from Hanagal, Sindagi bypoll

The bypolls to the two segments are scheduled for October 30. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->