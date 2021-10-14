Nation Politics 14 Oct 2021 France invites KTR t ...
Nation, Politics

France invites KTR to Paris business forum

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 14, 2021, 12:36 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2021, 12:36 am IST
French government has extended an invitation to IT minister K.T. Rama Rao for addressing the Ambition India Business Forum
IT and industries minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter @MinisterKTR)
HYDERABAD: French government has extended an invitation to IT minister K.T. Rama Rao for addressing the Ambition India Business Forum scheduled at the French Senate in Paris on October 29.

According to a press release issued by the minister's office on Wednesday, ambassador of France Emmanuel Lenain, in a letter to Rama Rao, said: “We believe it will create a great momentum between France and India, apart from providing an occasion to promote Telangana. I would hence like to invite you to participate in person in Ambition India 2021 as a keynote speaker at the roundtable – Growth: Drafting future of Indo-French relations in post-Covid era. It would be an honour for us to welcome you at the French Senate and organise high-level meetings for you with French investors,” Lenain underlined.

 

Expressing happiness over the invitation, Rama Rao said it will be a great global platform to highlight investment opportunities in Telangana. Several roundtables on doing business in India, including healthcare, climate, digital transformation and agribusiness, will be held on October 29. The afternoon session will be devoted solely to B2B meetings between French and Indian companies.

The event, organised under patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron, aims at fostering trade and investment relations between France and India. It will enable French companies to become aware of challenges of Indian market and get updates on Indian government’s economic policies and regulatory specialties.

 

The previous Ambition India edition hosted 700 participants virtually.

