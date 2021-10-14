Badvel bypoll: 15 candidates in fray

In Badvel byelection in Kadapa district, a total of 15 candidates have remained in the fray. (DC file photo)

KADAPA: In Badvel byelection in Kadapa district, a total of 15 candidates have remained in the fray. Apart from candidates of major recognised parties including YSR Congress (YSRC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BP) and the Congress, 12 other candidates will also be testing their luck.

Dr Dasari Sudha is contesting on behalf of the ruling YSRC, while P.M. Kamalamma is contesting on behalf of the Congress, while Pantala Suresh is contesting on behalf of the BJP. Along with them, five independent candidates and seven candidates from registered parties are seeking a referendum. O. Obulesu from Telugu Janata Party, Dr. Goda Ramesh Kumar from Navataram Party, Peddi Nagaraju from India Prajabandhu Party, Shili Paddachinnayya from Mana Party, Sagili Sudarshanam from Jana Sahayaka Shakthi Party, Sangati Manohar from Mahajanarajyam Party and Singamala Venkateswarulu from Navrang Congress Party are in the fray.

K. Narasimhulu, D. Chinna, Ratnam, J. Rajesh and T. Hariprasad are contesting as independent candidates. Returning officer Ketan Garg revealed the details on Wednesday.

General election observer Bhishma Kumar arrived in the district on Tuesday to monitor the conduct of the Badvel byelection.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, he said if there were any problems related to the conduct of the byelection or election violations, allegations should be brought to his attention by calling his mobile number 9392440477.

He said he would be available at the Kadapa R&B Guest House from Wednesday onwards from 10 am to 5 pm. Representatives of political parties, voters and concerned election officials were asked to provide assistance along with the contesting candidates to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

Subsequently, Bhishma Kumar visited the Badvel tahsildar's office and enquired about the byelection arrangements with election returning officer Ketan Garg. Then he inspected the counting centre and strongroom at the Balayogi Girls' Gurukul School and issued various instructions to officials.