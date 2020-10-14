The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 14 Oct 2020 BJP expels nine rebe ...
Nation, Politics

BJP expels nine rebel leaders for contesting against NDA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Oct 14, 2020, 9:25 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2020, 9:25 am IST
Before the announcement of seat-sharing last week, the LJP had pulled off the NDA defying the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
BJP insiders said that the party has expelled nine senior leaders for six years after they decided to contest polls on LJP ticket.
 BJP insiders said that the party has expelled nine senior leaders for six years after they decided to contest polls on LJP ticket.

Patna: In a major move, the BJP has initiated tough action against its rebel leaders for abandoning the party and joining hands with Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) ahead of Bihar Assembly elections.

BJP insiders said that the party has expelled nine senior leaders for six years after they decided to contest polls on LJP ticket. The suspension letter was issued by BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal on Monday evening.

 

Among those who have been expelled is Ravindra Yadav, sitting MLA from Jhajha. He has been fielded by the LJP after the seat went to the JD(U). Another big name to be fielded by the LJP against the JD(U) nominee is a four-time BJP MLA from Nokha constituency. He was upset after the seat went to the JD(U).

Rajendra Singh is another prominent face who has been suspended from the BJP for accepting a ticket from Dinara constituency. He has been fielded by the LJP against the JD(U) nominee and a minister in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet Jai Kumar Singh.  

 

In 2015 he contested against Jai Kumar Singh from the seat but lost. Rajendra Singh’s switching sides has raised eyebrows in Bihar political circles as he was seen as an active RSS member.

BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal in his letter clearly states that the party’s and NDA’s image has been maligned by nine leaders who are contesting polls against the NDA on LJP ticket.

“You are being suspended for six years for indulging in anti-party activities”, the BJP notice said.

The development is being seen as a major setback for the BJP which is contesting assembly elections in alliance with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikasheel Insan Party.

 

Before the announcement of seat-sharing last week, the LJP had pulled off the NDA defying the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The LJP had, however, announced that the party’s ties with BJP will remain intact and it will not field candidates against the saffron party during Bihar polls.

The LJP has fielded 42 candidates against the JD(U) and two other smaller parties HAM and VIP for the first phase of polls. However, no candidate has been fielded against the BJP.

The JD(U) is contesting 122 seats out of which seven has been allotted to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM. While the BJP has been allotted 121 seats and it has given 11 seats from its quota to Mukesh Sahani’s VIP.

 

The assembly elections in Bihar for 243 seats are to be held in three phases beginning October 28 and results will be declared on November 10.

...
Tags: bihar elections, bjp rebel mlas, chirag paswan, lok janshakti party, ravindra yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

Sajana Shaji was harassed and attacked for starting wayside food vending. (Image Facebook)

Support galore for Kochi transwoman harassed for starting wayside food vending

Huge tree fall down due to heavy rain left the entire stretch at the Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Picture by by. P Surendra

Rains wreak Hyderabad, other parts of Telangana; next 12 hours crucial, says IMD

n August this year, Balraju Nagaraju (47) was caught by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while allegedly accepting Rs 1.10 crore as bribe for an official favour.

Ex-Tahsildar held in bribe case dies by suicide in Telangana prison

A woman with her children waits for the health workers to collect their swab samples to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a sample collection centre in Hyderabad on October 13, 2020. (AFP)

Telangana's reported COVID-19 numbers show a declining trend



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs CHE Match 29, Chennai Super Kings win by 20 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KKR Match 28, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs KKR Match 28, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 82 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KKR Match 28, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Match 27, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 27, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs RAJ Match 26, Rajasthan Royals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS RR Match 26, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RCB Match 25, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 37 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RCB Match 25, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs KKR Match 24, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 2 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS KKR Match 24, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

China must withdraw troops at friction points, insists India

Army vehicles move towards eastern Ladakh amid the prolonged India-China standoff in Leh. — PTI photo

There is a free media in India: MEA in Chinese embassy's guidelines

Representational

Jaishankar-Wang Yi hold talks in Moscow on rising border tension in Ladakh

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. — PTI photo

Top generals' meet at LAC today on Ladakh border standoff

An army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China, at Manali-Leh highway. — PTI photo

Tejaswi Yadav is Bihar Grand Alliance's CM face, RJD to contest 144 seats

File image of RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham