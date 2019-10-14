INX media case: CBI seeks clarification regarding Chidambaram not being 'flight risk'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the observations made by the Delhi High court that Congress leader P Chidambaram is not a flight risk. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the observations made by the Delhi High court that Congress leader P Chidambaram is not a flight risk.

This comes after Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of the Delhi High Court, while denying the bail to Chidambaram, said that there is no evidence that Chidambaram is a flight risk or has tampered with the evidence.

Chidambaram is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail in a corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Union finance minister.

The ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR.

