Ganguly has made India and 'Bangla' proud: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly, who has emerged as the consensus candidate for the post of BCCI president.

Extending good wishes to Ganguly, Banerjee said he has made India and 'Bangla' (West Bengal) proud.

"Wish you all the best for your term. We were proud of your tenure as CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) President. Looking forward to a great new innings," she tweeted.

Ganguly, who is currently the CAB chief, has pipped another former India batsman, Brijesh Patel, in a see-saw battle and is expected to be the only nominee for the president's post at the Indian cricket board.

