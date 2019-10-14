Nation Politics 14 Oct 2019 Ganguly has made Ind ...
Nation, Politics

Ganguly has made India and 'Bangla' proud: Mamata Banerjee

PTI
Published Oct 14, 2019, 2:23 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2019, 3:01 pm IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulated Sourav Ganguly, who has emerged as the consensus candidate for the post of BCCI president.
Extending good wishes to Ganguly, Mamata Banerjee said he has made India and 'Bangla' (West Bengal) proud. (Photo: File)
 Extending good wishes to Ganguly, Mamata Banerjee said he has made India and 'Bangla' (West Bengal) proud. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly, who has emerged as the consensus candidate for the post of BCCI president.

Extending good wishes to Ganguly, Banerjee said he has made India and 'Bangla' (West Bengal) proud.

 

"Wish you all the best for your term. We were proud of your tenure as CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) President. Looking forward to a great new innings," she tweeted.

Ganguly, who is currently the CAB chief, has pipped another former India batsman, Brijesh Patel, in a see-saw battle and is expected to be the only nominee for the president's post at the Indian cricket board.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: west bengal, mamata banerjee, sourav ganguly, bcci
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Upon their arrival on Sunday night, Willem-Alexander and Maxima were given a traditional welcome at the airport where several officials lined up to receive them. (Photo: ANI)

EAM meets Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima in New Delhi

File: Photo

Shehla Rashid sedition case: Delhi Police records complainant's statement

File: Photo

Shehla Rashid sedition case: Delhi Police records complainant's statement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the observations made by the Delhi High court that Congress leader P Chidambaram is not a flight risk. (Photo: File)

INX media case: CBI seeks clarification regarding Chidambaram not being 'flight risk'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

. If you are one of those who loves a little bit of character or a playful appearance on your iOS device, then the iPhone 11 is the one meant for you.
 

Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel films again, says 'we need cinema to step up'

The legendary filmmaker recently commented that Marvel films are 'not cinema'.
 

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.
 

Top 5 car news of the week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, BS6 cars

Mahindra is expected to debut the second-gen Thar at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
 

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

Photo: Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

INX media case: CBI seeks clarification regarding Chidambaram not being 'flight risk'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the observations made by the Delhi High court that Congress leader P Chidambaram is not a flight risk. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC to hear bail plea of Congress leader D K Shivakumar today

Delhi High Court will continue hearing the bail plea of senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Monday. Shivakumar was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with a money laundering case. (Photo: File)

Voting for BJP means ‘nuclear bomb dropped on Pak’: UP Dy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said that giving votes to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Uttam Kumar Reddy slams KCR’s handling of RTC strike

Uttam Kumar Reddy.

K Chandrasekhar Rao may skip Huzurnagar by-election

K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham