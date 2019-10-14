Nation Politics 14 Oct 2019 Delhi HC to hear bai ...
Nation, Politics

Delhi HC to hear bail plea of Congress leader D K Shivakumar today

ANI
Published Oct 14, 2019, 11:02 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2019, 11:04 am IST
The court allowed the ED to interrogate Shivakumar on October 4 and 5 in the Tihar Jail.
 Delhi High Court will continue hearing the bail plea of senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Monday. Shivakumar was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with a money laundering case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi High Court will continue hearing the bail plea of senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Monday. Shivakumar was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with a money laundering case.

A Delhi court on October 1 extended Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 15 after ED counsel moved an application seeking further interrogation of Shivakumar in judicial custody in Tihar.

 

The court allowed the ED to interrogate Shivakumar on October 4 and 5 in the Tihar Jail.

The leader was arrested by the agency on September 3 and was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail on September 17. Prior to that, he was in ED's custody for 14 days.

The money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions running into crores.

 

Tags: d k shivakumar, delhi high court, congress, karnataka, bjp, money laundering case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


