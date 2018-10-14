search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telugu Desam leaders worried over income-tax raids

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 14, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Fear of who is next on the radar has been giving sleepless nights to the MPs.
C.M. Ramesh
 C.M. Ramesh

Hyderabad: With I-T raids on business establishments of C.M. Ramesh continuing for the second day, MPs with business concerns are under intense pressure. Who is next on the radar of the Income-Tax department has been giving sleepless nights to a number of politicians. 

A TD leader said Galla Jayadev who owns Amar Raja Batteries could be a potential target as he was perceived to be a potential enemy of the BJP after he made an excellent speech in Parliament while moving a no confidence motion.

 

The director’s report of Amar Raja Batteries Ltd for the year 2017-18 states that “Out of the total disputed dues aggregating Rs 19.41 crore as above Rs 3.43 crore has been stayed for recovery by the relevant authorities. There are no dues of customs duty as at March 31, 2018 on account of disputes.” These disputes were pending since 2005 according to the company’s annual report.

Leelanand, a chartered accountant said that several business entities had not been complying with advance income tax payments citing several reasons. Entities owned by MPs were taking extra care to pay advance tax dues, as on September 15 they would have paid 45 percent of tax. 

Telugu Desam MPs having business concerns were huddled together in New Delhi to devise ways to avoid search and seizure activities from direct taxes board. 

The MPs from Andhra Pradesh who had paraded before the Parliament during the last session seeking Special Category Status had attracted the nation’s attention as several regional parties from North and Far Eastern states extended solidarity to Telugu Desam MPs.

Tags: c.m. ramesh, galla jayadev, telugu desam leaders, income-tax department
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




