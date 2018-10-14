search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi kicks up a Rafale storm in HAL’s backyard

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 14, 2018, 2:05 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2018, 2:05 am IST
I understand you are pained & hurt, Cong chief tells defence major’s staff.
AICC president Rahul Gandhi interacts with HAL employees at Minsk Square in Bengaluru on Saturday. (DC)
 AICC president Rahul Gandhi interacts with HAL employees at Minsk Square in Bengaluru on Saturday. (DC)

Bengaluru: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday promised employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) that the UPA would not allow private companies to thrive at the cost of a defence PSUs like HAL.

Speaking to a group of 100 HAL employees, including a few retired staff and several trade union leaders at the Minsk Square here on the country's Rafale deal with France's Dassault Aviation, which he claims reeks of corruption, Mr Gandhi said it was HAL's right to be involved in it. “It is your right as you are the only company capable of producing the aircraft. One should look at merit and make an objective decision. Based on that nobody would've chosen the other company," he said.

 

“I understand that you are pained and hurt. This is as important to me as any corruption. You feel insulted and I understand that you are hurt and I want to stand with you in your discomfort,” he declared.

Maintaining that the HAL was more than just a company to him as it had made tremendous contribution to the nation, he said,   “If somebody thinks they can build their future on your graves that won't be allowed. These companies (HAL, NAL, ISRO, DRDO etc.) are the temples of modern India and they are being destroyed and we (the Congress) cannot allow this. We fundamentally believe that defence interests can be protected only when the public sector is strengthened." 

Mr Gandhi said he was not talking about only HAL but also ISRO, NAL, DRDO and the like. "All these companies have ensured that we are protected and can sleep comfortably at night. We are going to fight for you,” he said. 

Recalling that former US president, Barack Obama had spoken highly of HAL, he wondered why it was not being shown the same regard by the Indian government. 

“Mr Obama says that India and China can compete with the US and HAL is one of the reasons,” the Congress president noted, adding, “If you ever need my support and anybody in the defence PSUs wants me to raise issues concerning them 24/7 I will be available to you. But this will not be easy as the forces against the public sector are well connected.”

Tags: hindustan aeronautics ltd, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Botched breast reduction surgery leaves woman with third breast under her armpit

This third breast is a fat necrosis which is a lump of dead and damaged tissue (Photo: Pixabay)
 

#MeToo’s biggest revelation soon? Sapna Bhavnani 'warns' Big B, gets 'warned' back

Like Tanushree Dutta is being credited for #MeToo India, will Sapna Bhavnani also soon be for tweet against Amitabh Bachchan?
 

Women and men in porn suffer from lack of desire and can't orgasm naturally

While effects on viewers are discussed a lot, impact on performers rarely gets attention (Photo: AFP)
 

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi penned down the song titled 'Ghume Aeno Garbo' in his mother tongue - Gujarati. It is sung by Aishwarya Majmudar and Ami Parikh. (Photo: PTI | File)
 

On-field selfie with Virat Kohli proves costly, case filed against fan

A case of trespassing was slapped against 19-year-old Mohammad Khan, who breached security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the second India versus West Indies Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 

12 New Tata cars coming by 2023; will include Harrier, 45X & others

Details of other products are still not confirmed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Setback for Congress as tribal face joins BJP

Ram Dayal Uike

In touch with CM over phone, says Nayani Narasimha Reddy

Nayani Narasimha Reddy

Bandaru Dattatreya alleges internal rift in TRS

Bandaru Dattatreya

Ram madhav vows BJP win in four northern states

Ram Madhav

Even new voters’ list faulty, says Congress

He urged the people who had not yet enrolled as voters to register their vote. He said that the Congress party would continue its struggle to do justice to voters and also think about what more could be done in this regard.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham