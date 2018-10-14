H D Deve Gowda slams PM Modi over Karnataka’s growth

HASSAN: Reacting to reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on contesting from a safe Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka, former PM and president of Janata Dal (Secular) H.D. Deve Gowda on Saturday said, “During the five-year rule of Mr Modi, Karnataka did not see any major progress. Let's see if the state develops if he (Mr Modi) gets elected to the LS from here.”

“I have appealed to Mr Modi several times to focus on Karnataka's development. But nothing happened,” Mr Gowda told reporters at Arakalgud near here.

On BSP MLA N. Mahesh quitting the Cabinet, Mr Gowda said he quit on the directions from his party supremo Mayawati. The JD(S) alliance with BSP would be continued for Lok Sabha elections. “Before quitting the cabinet, Mr Mahesh visited my house and spoke to me,” Mr Gowda said.