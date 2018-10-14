search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

H D Deve Gowda slams PM Modi over Karnataka’s growth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Oct 14, 2018, 2:10 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2018, 2:10 am IST
Let's see if the state develops if he (Mr Modi) gets elected to the LS from here.
H.D. Deve Gowda
 H.D. Deve Gowda

HASSAN: Reacting to reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on contesting from a safe Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka, former PM and president of Janata Dal (Secular) H.D. Deve Gowda on Saturday said, “During the five-year rule of Mr Modi, Karnataka did not see any major progress. Let's see if the state develops if he (Mr Modi) gets elected to the LS from here.” 

“I have appealed to Mr Modi several times to focus on Karnataka's development. But nothing happened,” Mr Gowda told reporters at Arakalgud near here.

 

On BSP MLA N. Mahesh quitting the Cabinet, Mr Gowda said he quit on the directions from his party supremo Mayawati. The JD(S) alliance with BSP would be continued for Lok Sabha elections. “Before quitting the cabinet, Mr Mahesh visited my house and spoke to me,” Mr Gowda said.

Tags: narendra modi, h.d. deve gowda
Location: India, Karnataka, Hassan




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Botched breast reduction surgery leaves woman with third breast under her armpit

This third breast is a fat necrosis which is a lump of dead and damaged tissue (Photo: Pixabay)
 

#MeToo’s biggest revelation soon? Sapna Bhavnani 'warns' Big B, gets 'warned' back

Like Tanushree Dutta is being credited for #MeToo India, will Sapna Bhavnani also soon be for tweet against Amitabh Bachchan?
 

Women and men in porn suffer from lack of desire and can't orgasm naturally

While effects on viewers are discussed a lot, impact on performers rarely gets attention (Photo: AFP)
 

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi penned down the song titled 'Ghume Aeno Garbo' in his mother tongue - Gujarati. It is sung by Aishwarya Majmudar and Ami Parikh. (Photo: PTI | File)
 

On-field selfie with Virat Kohli proves costly, case filed against fan

A case of trespassing was slapped against 19-year-old Mohammad Khan, who breached security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the second India versus West Indies Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 

12 New Tata cars coming by 2023; will include Harrier, 45X & others

Details of other products are still not confirmed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Setback for Congress as tribal face joins BJP

Ram Dayal Uike

In touch with CM over phone, says Nayani Narasimha Reddy

Nayani Narasimha Reddy

Bandaru Dattatreya alleges internal rift in TRS

Bandaru Dattatreya

Ram madhav vows BJP win in four northern states

Ram Madhav

Even new voters’ list faulty, says Congress

He urged the people who had not yet enrolled as voters to register their vote. He said that the Congress party would continue its struggle to do justice to voters and also think about what more could be done in this regard.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham