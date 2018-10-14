Election Commission asked to check bogus NRI voters

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek has raised the issue of impersonation of NRI voter. Party president Majeedullah Khan Farhat said that he had represented the matter to the Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Sharma, but no mechanism had been evolved to check this. If the Election Commission failed to notify NRI voters in the revised final electoral list and evolve a foolproof mechanism to check their impersonation, the MBT will move the High Court, Mr Khan said.

“Unless the NRI status of a voter is mentioned in the electoral list, how can a presiding officer identify the voter who is living abroad,” he asked.

He said about 10 per cent of voters in almost all Assembly segments in the state were Telangana NRIs. This was more so in Karwan, Malakpet, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Bahadurpura and Nampally constituencies which had up to 15,000 NRI votes.

Mr Khan alleged that in the past the votes of NRIs had been cast through impersonation, and rigging had been done. The MBT demanded video-recording of the face of every voter at every polling booth when they come to cast their votes.

The party wanted the presiding officers and EC staff to be held accountable for correctly identifying every voter before issuing the vote.