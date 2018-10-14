Crucial Prajakutami talks today

Hyderabad: The Opposition alliance picked the name Prajakutami for itself on Saturday, a day ahead of crucial discussions over seats adjustment among the partners on Sunday.

TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, TS TD president L. Ramana, CPI state secretary Chada Venkata Reddy and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) chairman Prof. M. Kodandaram or his party representative will meet on Sunday to discuss sharing of seats.

The alliance will have a joint launch for its campaign after the Dasara festival next week. Prof. Kodandaram speaking to the media on Saturday said the discussion on seat adjustment was speeded up and said the responsibility lay with the Congress. He said there would be clarity in a day or two.

He said the alliance had changed the political atmosphere in the state. He said it was the responsibility of all partners to protect the alliance.

The alliance was strengthened with the support of balladeer Gaddar, Prof. Kodandaram said. Earlier, the alliance chiefs spoke over the phone on Saturday and agreed to call the grouping Prajakutami.

Meanwhile, the AICC screening committee headed by party leader Bhakta Charan Das left for Delhi after sifting through the names of potential candidates for three days.

The AICC central election committee is likely to meet on October 16 at Delhi to finalise the candidates. TPCC sources said high command may announce the list by about October 20.

TPCC campaign committee chairman Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stopped his campaign temporarily on Saturday. Mr Bhatti the leaders would be taking a two-day break to prepare the ground for Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s meeting scheduled on October 20.