PM, state announce aid for kin of hotel fire victims

The PM took to Twitter to express sorrow over the fire incident and to offer his condolences to the families of the deceased. —Twitter

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives in the hotel inferno and Rs. 50,000 to the injured under the PM National Relief Fund, while the Telangana government announced Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Home minister Mahmood Ali stated on Tuesday that the Telangana government will provide the relatives of the fire accident victims with all essential help and that those accountable for the accident would face stern action.

Meanwhile, the PM took to Twitter to express sorrow over the fire incident and to offer his condolences to the families of the deceased. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured," he tweeted.