  
Nation Politics 14 Sep 2022 KTR averts August 20 ...
Nation, Politics

KTR averts August 2000 Basheerbagh mayhem

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Sep 14, 2022, 8:53 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2022, 9:42 am IST
KTR assured the VRAs that the state government would consider their demands on pay scale and job security positively but sought time till September 18 to hold the next round of talks. — DC Image/Surendra Panishetty
 KTR assured the VRAs that the state government would consider their demands on pay scale and job security positively but sought time till September 18 to hold the next round of talks. — DC Image/Surendra Panishetty

Hyderabad: The capital city of Hyderabad would, on Tuesday, have witnessed a repeat of the infamous August 2000 Basheerbagh mayhem but for the timely intervention and deft handling of the crisis by TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Hundreds of village revenue assistants (VRAs), who have been seeking job security and enhancement of pay-scales, breached the heaviest security cordon and entered into the Assembly while it was in session.

It was a rude shock to the lawmakers as the large number of protesters surged towards the Assembly and some even managed to enter its premises, raising serious doubts over the efficacy of intelligence gathering.

The VRAs protest brought back the memories of August 28, 2000, when police fired at protesters in an anti-power tariff hike rally, killing four. Some 200 people including several policemen were injured in the violence that broke out following the caning of protesters by the police.

As the crowds started swelling, the police cane-charged VRAs, many of them women. Meanwhile, city police commissioner C.V. Anand is said to have briefed Rama Rao about the situation going out of control and sought to know if the agitating VRAs could be engaged in a dialogue.

Rama Rao immediately invited the representatives of VRAs’ joint action committee to his chambers in the Assembly. Around 15 representatives of VRAs held talks with the minister for 45 minutes.

After giving them a patient hearing, Rao assured the VRAs that the state government would consider their demands on pay scale and job security positively but sought time till September 18 to hold the next round of talks.

The minister urged them to withdraw their strike and join duties immediately, saying the entire government machinery will be engaged with the September 17 celebrations for three days from September 16 to 18. He assured them that chief secretary Somesh Kumar will hold talks with VRAs after September 18.

Rama Rao told VRAs Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao already promised in the Assembly on Monday that the government will consider their demands positively and there was no need for a strike on this issue.

A media statement from the minister later said the VRAs were satisfied with the talks and agreed to end their protests.

...
Tags: august 2000 basheerbagh mayhem, ktr assurance to vras
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

BJP president extends support to agitating VRAs
231 test centres for VROs, VRAs

Latest From Nation

Representational DC image.

Mismatch in expenses and facilities at Khammam residential school

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in connection with money laundering case. (ANI)

Jacqueline Fernandez appears before Delhi Police in money laundering case

Congress MLAs in a meeting with Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant (ANI)

8 Congress MLAs in Goa likely to join BJP today

Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy (DC file image)

CM set off ‘infection of defections’: Revanth Reddy



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit Shah take swipe at Arvind Kejriwal, says 'Dream sellers' won't win in Gujarat

Amit Shah also said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form a government in Gujarat. (Photo: Twitter)

Kejriwal promises corruption-free govt in Gujarat if AAP comes to power

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender suspended from Telangana Legislative Assembly

File photo of BJP MLA Eatala Rajender

Bandi demands sacking of Health Minister over botched family planning operations

BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar address media at BJP State office at Nampally in Hyderabad. (DC Image)

Important to come together first: Nitish on Oppn alliance after meeting Pawar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in connection with the 2024 polls (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->