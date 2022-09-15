  
KCR creating hurdles to disturb yatra: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Sep 15, 2022, 1:13 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2022, 1:13 am IST
 BJP state president Bandi Sanjay(C). (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of creating roadblocks in the way of his Praja Sangrama Yatra because it was unable to digest the yatra’s enormous success.

Sanjay, who spoke to Deccan Chronicle on Wednesday at Moosapet during a brief lunch break from his padayatra, accused the ruling TRS of hatching a conspiracy to obstruct his yatra by inciting Dalits against him and his padayatra. He said that numerous Dalit leaders, donning blue kanduvas, attempted to stop his yatra in the Kukatpally Assembly constituency. A large number of Dalits tried to disturb his Yatra, but in vain, he added on the third day of the yatra in the Kukatpally Assembly constituency.

“If Dalit leaders have any complaints, they can talk to us. I spoke to Dalit leaders about their issues and they will be resolved,” he asserted. He emphasised that the BJP government at the Centre appointed a Dalit, Ramnath Kovind, as President and also honoured Dr B.R. Ambedkar with the Bharat Ratna, demonstrating how the party has always given Dalits the utmost significance. Sanjay said that in addition to the new Parliament building being named after Dr B.R. Ambedkar, he said the Telangana Secretariat be named after the father of the Indian Constitution.

Sanjay spoke at public events at the Moosapet municipal building and even had meetings with members of residents' colony associations and the general public. In response to a question, he said that throughout his yatra, individuals had been sending memoranda with a long list of grievances. He asserted that BJP teams will read the memos and send them to the appropriate government agencies for resolution. He claimed that there are several complaints with regard to drinking water, drainage and terrible roads in Hyderabad.

Because of the state government's repression, Sanjay asserted, people and traders have so far been reluctant to voice their complaints. During his yatra, people complained about TRS leaders encroaching on public lands and traders allegedly being afraid of harassment by the ruling party leaders.

Furthermore, he claimed that MAUD minister K.T. Rama Rao had invited citizens to take pictures of potholes on the roads in exchange for a `100 reward, but that even if every citizen sent a picture of a pothole, the state's whole budget would not be enough to reward everyone.

Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare Shobha Karandlaje participated in the yatra.

Tags: bandi sanjay, telangana politics, telangana news, telangana bjp, praja sangrama yatra
Location: India, Telangana


